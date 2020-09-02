Space Launch Services Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Service Type (Pre-Launch and Post-Launch Services), by Payload (Satellite, Human Spacecraft, Cargo and Others), by Orbit (LEO, MEO and Others), by Launch Platform (Land, Air and Sea), by Launch Vehicle Size (Small and Medium to Heavy), by End-user and by Geography

Space Launch Service Market is expected to reach USD XX Billion by 2026 from USD XX Billion in 2018 at a CAGR of XX % (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).



REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/1708/

There is growing adoption of space launch services for satellites, testing probe applications and conception of space tourism. The launch system contains the launch vehicle, the pad and other infrastructure. For minimizing the costs of missions, manufacturers are progressively developing reusable launch vehicles that can be used effectively for multiple launches.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The Space Launch Services Market based on payload has been segmented into Satellite, Human Spacecraft, Cargo, Testing Probes, Satellite. The satellite segment of the Space Launch Services Market is expected to be one of the major contributors to the market growth. The growing demand for Earth surveillance and communication satellites is expected to drive the market of the satellite segment. The low earth orbit (LEO) segment based on orbit is expected to hold one of the largest shares for the Space Launch Services Market during the forecast period. The land segment of the launch platform is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period due to growth in the number of satellite launches from the ground based platform. The land platform is cost effective and technologically improved as compared to other platforms.

Geographically, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. North America is expected to be one of the largest markets for space launch services. This is due to growing demand for launch services for satellites, space probes, and human spacecraft and augmented investments in space search missions. The Asia Pacific is projected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period as a result of a large demand for launch services from the space industry in this region.

The years that have been considered for the study are:

• Base year – 2018

• Estimated year – 2019

• Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/space-launch-services-market/1708/

Key Highlights:

• Space launch services market analysis and forecast, in terms of volume and value.

• Comprehensive study and analysis of market drivers, restraints and opportunities influencing the growth of the space launch services market.

• Space launch services market segmentation on the basis of service type, payload, orbit, launch platform, launch vehicle size, end-user and geography (country-wise) has been provided.

• Space launch services market strategic analysis with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects along with a contribution of various sub-market stakeholders have been considered under the scope of the study.

• Space launch services market analysis and forecast for five major regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa (MEA) and Latin America along with country-wise segmentation.

• Profiles of key industry players, their strategic perspective, market positioning and analysis of core competencies are further profiled.

• Competitive developments, investments, strategic expansion and competitive landscape of the key players operating in the space launch services market are also profiled.

Research Methodology:

Bloomberg, Hoovers, Factiva are some of the sites that are being referred to gain insights about space launch services market. Experts from top manufacturing companies along with other stakeholders have been considered. This is done to validate and collect critical information for evaluating trends related to this market during the forecast period. Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate the global and regional size of this market. Data triangulation techniques along with other comparative analysis are also used to calculate the exact size of the space launch services globally.

The key players operating in the space launch services market include

• Antrix Corporation (India)

• Arianespace (France)

• Boeing (US)

• EUROCKOT (Germany)

• ILS International (US)

• China Great Wall Industry Corporation (China)

• Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (Japan)

• Lockheed Martin (US)

• Orbital ATK (US)

• Space Exploration Technologies (US)

• Space International Services (Russia)

• United Launch Alliance (US)

Key Target Audience:

• Space Launch Service Providers

• Space Launch System Manufacturers

• Subsystem Manufacturers

• Technology Support Providers

• Ministry of Defense

• Scientific Research Centres

The Scope of the Report

The research report segments the space launch services market based on service type, payload, orbit, launch platform, launch vehicle size, end-user and geography

Space Launch Services Market, By Service Type:

• Pre-Launch Services

o Launch Acquisition & Coordination

o Management Services

o Integration & Logistics

o Tracking Data and Telemetry Support

o Insurance

• Post Launch Services

o Launch and Early Operations Phase (LEOP)

o Resupply Missions

o Stabilization

o Others

Space Launch Services Market, By Payload:

• Satellite

o Small Satellite (1kg – 500kg)

 Nanosatellite (1kg – 10kg)

 Microsatellite (10kg – 100kg)

 Minisatellite (100kg – 500kg)

 Medium Satellite (501kg – 2500kg)

 Large Satellite (>2500)

• Human Spacecraft

• Cargo

• Testing Probes

• Satellite

Space Launch Services Market, By Orbit:

• LEO

o By Payload

• MEO

o By Payload

• GEO

o By Payload

o Beyond GEO

o By Payload

Space Launch Services Market, By Launch Platform:

• Land

• Air

• Sea

Space Launch Services Market, By Launch Vehicle Size:

• Small Lift Launch Vehicles (350,000 kg)

Space Launch Services Market, By End User:

• Commercial

o Satellite Service Providers

o Private Companies

• Military & Government

o Defense Organizations

o Space Agencies

Space Launch Services Market, By Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/space-launch-services-market/1708/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website: www.maximizemarketresearch.com