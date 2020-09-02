Global Fiber Optic Cables Market for Military and Aerospace – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – By Type, End User, Application and Region.

The Global Fiber Optic Cables Market for Military and Aerospace size was valued at US$ 1.81 Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 2.16 Bn by 2027 to exhibit a CAGR of 2.23 % during the forecast period.



The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the Market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated Market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding global fiber optic cables market for military and aerospace dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the Market segments and project the global Market size.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by Type, price, financial position, Type portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in global fiber optic cables market for military and aerospace.

A technology that uses glass threads to transfer data. A fiber optic cable contains a bundle of glass threads, each of which is capable of transferring messages modulated onto light waves. The main advantage of the fiber optics cable is long-distance communications. Due to an increase in the requirement of data security and stringent necessities of secure information transfer increase the use of fiber optic cables in military and aerospace.

The major driving factors of the global Fiber Optic Cables Market for Military and Aerospace are rise in demand for bandwidth and reliability and airframes & operators fitting fiber optic cables in new and advanced aircraft, increase in demand for more electric aircraft and glass cockpit concepts, evolution in demand for output and reliability and use of fiber optic cables in Detecting applications.

The key restraint of the global fiber optic cables market for military and aerospace is fiber optic cables are prone to damage because the cable is very thin and lightweight and transmission loss.

The key challenges to the development of this market are risk to optical network security, complexities related to the maintenance and installation of fiber optic cables and observance to inflexible controlling models.

The military segment is expected to lead the fiber optic cables market for military and aerospace during the forecast period, due to the increasing use of fiber optic cables for security purpose and C4ISR applications for high-speed communication.

The communication systems segment is expected to hold the largest share of the fiber optic cables market for military and aerospace due to the growing use of fiber optic cables in unmanned systems and military aircraft for high-speed data communication.

The North American region is projected to lead the fiber optic cables market for military and aerospace in the forecast period. The US and Canada are the main countries considered for market analysis in this region. Growing adoption of fiber optic cables for high-speed land connectivity and obtaining of military and commercial aircraft are anticipated to fuel the development of the fiber optic cables market for military and aerospace in North America.

Global Fiber Optic Cables Market for Military and Aerospace, by Type

• Single-mode

• Multi-mode

Global Fiber Optic Cables Market for Military and Aerospace, by End User

• Commercial

• Military

• Space

Global Fiber Optic Cables Market for Military and Aerospace, by Application

• Radar Systems

• In-flight Entertainment Systems

• Flight Management Systems

• Electronic Warfare

• Communication Systems

• Cabin Interiors

• Avionics

• Others

Global Fiber Optic Cables Market for Military and Aerospace, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players operating in the Global Fiber Optic Cables Market for Military and Aerospace

• Amphenol

• Carlisle Companies

• Finisar

• Radiall

• Rockwell Collins

• TE Connectivity

• AFL

• Corning

• Ofs Fitel

• Optical Cable Corporation

• Prysmian Group

• W.L. Gore & Associates

