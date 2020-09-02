Global Explosive Detector Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast 2019-2026 by Technology, Product Type, End User and by Geography.

Global Explosive Detector Market was valued US$ XX Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 8624Mn by 2026 at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period.

Rising incidence of terror attacks has strengthened the focus of security agencies and high profile establishments particularly airports on implementing fool-proof security measures. Governments across the globe are placing importance on improving security infrastructure, especially at critical establishments like airports. This is estimated to drive growth of the explosive detection technologies market over the forecast period. However, a growing number of improvised explosive devices poses a major challenge for sustained growth of this market.

Handheld detectors are projected to emerge as the fastest-growing segment over the forecast period. Features liketri-mode operation and open database offer enhanced detection and convenience to users. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of XX% over the forecast period. Vehicle-mounted explosive trace detectors offer features like Optical Character Recognition (OCR), bumper-to-bumper scanning, and easy match feature. These structures enable users to identify each container as it is scanned without consuming much time.

Demand for detectors areprojectedto increase in the public placesin end user segment because of benefits like real-time 3D color images offered by these devices. This segment is expected to register the fastest growth in the explosive detection market. Explosive detectors offer functionalities like LED indicator lights, audible alarms, real-time sensor mapping, and enhanced battery life, which are ideal for military and defense, commercial, transportation, and other sectors. These functions enable users to experience enhanced safety. They feature touchscreen LCD displays that display information pertaining to battery consumption. This feature allows users to manage device usage. Furthermore, explosive detectors enable users to store history files and share data from a device via wired and wireless connections, thereby enhancing communication.

North America region is expected to holdexpressively large market share of explosive detectors because of its high adoption of explosive detectors in vulnerable areas and public places. In North America region, presence of large number of security merchants and increasing threats are contributing to the growth of explosive detector market. Europe is projected to offer eventual growth in the explosive detectors market in positive manner owing to the increasing terrorist attacks and immigration rate.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding explosive detector market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, report also focuses on competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in near future to emerging segment in explosive detector market.

Scope of Report for Global Explosive Detector Market

Global Explosive Detector Market, By Technology

• Trace Detector

• Bulk Detector

Global Explosive Detector Market, By Product Type

• Vehicle Mounted

• Handheld

• Robotics

• Others

Global Explosive Detector Market, By End User

• Military & Defense

• Cargo & Transport

• Aviation

• Public Places

• Others

Global Explosive Detector Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Explosive Detector Market

• Westminster International Ltd.

• Analogic Corporation

• Chemring group PLC

• FLIR Systems, Inc.

• NOVO DR Ltd.

• L-3 Technologies, Inc.

• Cobham PLC

• Nuctech Company Ltd.

• OSI Systems Inc.

• Smiths Detection

• Hitachi Ltd.

• ICx Technologies

• Mistral Security Inc.

• Scent Detection Technologies

