Global Heat Shrink Tubing Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026): By Voltage, Material, End-User and Region.

Global Heat Shrink Tubing Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 2.8 Bn by 2026, at a XX% CAGR of around during a forecast period.

Heat shrink tubing are most commonly used to insulate cables, wire terminals, and joints, because of their slug fit and durable exterior, which protects wires against abrasions and environmental effects.

The global market for heat shrink tubing is driven by a wide range of applications across various industrial verticals. Heat shrink tubing is used in ranging from sterilization protection & packaging to food wrapping to form-fitting wire insulation. It is also used in several applications at the aerospace industry. Heat shrink tubing is there in almost every space on aircraft and is capable of relating to the EWIS components of aircraft. Heat shrink tubing safeguards wire repairs, avert fluid ingression, and proposal an extra protection against abrasion.

The report contains a detailed list of factors that will driver, restrain and opportunities the growth of the heat shrink tubing market. Growing opportunities in the automotive, chemical, food and beverage industries are expected to create avenues for market participants to introduce new products and give a necessary boost to their revenue stream in the upcoming years. Additionally, with a continuous rise in the worldwide power generation capacity, the demand for electrical insulation materials is anticipated to upsurge considerably.

Based on end-user, utilities are expected to register a major XX% revenue share in the heat shrink tubing market globally. The transmission lines and distribution lines additions have led to increased investments in the electrical infrastructure. The rising number of renewable integration projects and infrastructure developments are some of the factors responsible for boosting the growth of the utilities segment during the forecast period.

By voltage, the low segment dominates the heat shrink tubing market globally. This growth can be mainly attributed to the rising demand for attaining reliable and sustainable power supply, mostly in rural areas of the APAC and the Middle East & Africa region.

The report offers a brief analysis of the major regions in the heat shrink tubing market, namely, APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. The APAC is projected to be the largest heat-shrink tubing market by 2026. China, India, and Japan, among the major economies, are the leading users of heat-shrink tubing. Over the past few years, the APAC region has witnessed rapid economic development. The rising demand for electricity is expected to lead to the need to replace the aging power transmission infrastructure and a surge in the demand for equipment like low, medium, and high-power cables, so driving the demand for heat-shrink tubing.

The report also focuses on global major leading industry players of heat shrink tubing market such as, 3M Company is a diversified technology provider that develops, manufactures, and sells various products, global. The company works its business in five segments: safety & graphics, industrial, electronics & energy, consumer, and healthcare. Also, it offers services to the mining, oil & gas, electronics, automotive, transportation, manufacturing, and healthcare industries.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Global Heat Shrink Tubing Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers the all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Heat Shrink Tubing Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Heat Shrink Tubing Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Heat Shrink Tubing Market make the report investor’s guide.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Scope of the Global Heat Shrink Tubing Market

Global Heat Shrink Tubing Market, by Voltage

• Low Voltage

• Medium Voltage

• High Voltage

Global Heat Shrink Tubing Market, by Material

• Polyolefin

• Polytetrafluoroethylene

• Fluorinated Ethylene Propylene

• Perfluoroalkoxy Alkane

• Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene

• Others (Polyether Ether Ketone (PEEK) and Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET))

Global Heat Shrink Tubing Market, by End-User

• Utilities

• Chemical

• Automotive

• Food & Beverage

• Others (Aerospace & Military industries)

Global Heat Shrink Tubing Market, by Region

• North America

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Heat Shrink Tubing Market

• ABB

• 3M

• TE Connectivity

• Sumitomo Electric

• Hellermanntyton

• Alpha Wire

• Qualtek

• Insultab

• Woer

• Guanghai Materials

• Changchun Heat Shrinkable Materials

• Dasheng Heat Shrinkable Material

• Dymo

• Molex

• The Hillman Group

