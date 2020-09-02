Global Aerospace Landing Gear Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Position, Arrangement, Aircrafts, Distribution Channel, and Geography

Global Aerospace Landing Gear Market was valued US$ 14.90 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX% during a forecast period.

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/11870

Rising consumer spending along with preference towards aircraft travel owing to superior safety will fuel the product demand as well. Increasing affordability among middle-class income groups for air travel owing to low airfares and growth in tourism will positively influence product penetration. Airliners are constantly focusing on reducing the flight rates further enhancing the passenger preference for air travel.

Rising air traffic along with stringent government regulations regarding air safety will further boost industry growth. Increasing defense and military budget along with the rising demand for advanced aircraft will boost the aerospace landing gears business growth over the forecast timeframe. Replacement of in-service aircraft with advanced lightweight portfolio and overhauling activities of existing components are the key trends in the aviation industry, supporting the revenue generation over the projected timeframe.

Global aerospace landing gear market majorly segmented by position, arrangement, aircraft, distribution channel and region. Based on position segment main aerospace landing gear is expected to dominate the global Aerospace Landing Gear Market in 2017. This can be credited to its increasing utilization for carrying around 85% of the total aircraft weight. Industry players are switching towards advanced materials to reduce aircraft weight and improve fuel efficiency thereby increasing demand for the new age material such as composites.

Tricycle segment accounted for 12,221 units in 2017 and is estimated to continue its dominance till 2024. This dominance can be credited to the predominant usage of such wheel arrangement in commercial aircraft. The developed stability while landing operations along with the enhanced center of gravity will further support the segment dominance.

North America led by the U.S. holds the major share in the market owing to the presence of a vast number of manufacturers. High prevalence of airports handling large traffic will positively influence the product demand. Technological advancement in the system replacing conventional parts is among the key trends followed by chief airline companies.

Major aerospace landing gear market players include GKN Aerospace Services, Safran Landing Systems, AAR Corporation, Liebherr Group, Triumph Group, and Eaton Corporation. Other notable players include SPP Canada Aircraft, Whippany Actuation Systems, CIRCOR Aerospace, Magellan Aerospace Corporation, Heroux-Devtek Inc, UTC Aerospace Systems, and Aerospace Turbine Rotables.

The Scope of the Global Aerospace Landing Gear Market

Global Aerospace landing gear Market, By Position

• Main Landing Gear

• Nose/Tail Landing Gear

Global Aerospace landing gear Market, By Arrangement

• Tail Wheel

• Tandem

• Tri-cycle

Global Aerospace landing gear Market, By Aircrafts

• Commercial Aircraft

• General Aircraft

• Military Aircraft

Global Aerospace landing gear Market, By Distribution Channel

• OEM

• Aftermarket

Global Aerospace landing gear Market, By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East & Africa

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

Key Players operating in the Global Aerospace Landing Gear Market

• GKN Aerospace Services

• Safran Landing Systems

• AAR Corporation

• Liebherr Group

• Triumph Group

• Eaton Corporation

• SPP Canada Aircraft

• Whippany Actuation Systems

• CIRCOR Aerospace

• Magellan Aerospace Corporation

• Heroux-Devtek Inc

• UTC Aerospace Systems

• Aerospace Turbine Rotables

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-aerospace-landing-gear-market/11870/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website: www.maximizemarketresearch.com