Global Aviation Actuator System Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) – By Product, Application, Aircraft, End User, and Geography

Global aviation actuator system market was valued US$ 870 Mn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 1370.43 Mn by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.84% during a forecast period.



Global Aviation Actuator System Market by End UserThe actuators are used to limit and control the engine speed and velocity by managing the valves and levers. The actuators should be capable of resisting high cycling temperatures and vibrations. The actuators having valves function carefully in case of emergency by interrupting the flow of the medium. The fresh air is continuously moistened by the humidification system valve.

The growing metropolitan population has increased air travel globally, so increasing the number of operational aircraft, which drive the aviation actuator system market. Using more of electrical systems in the aircraft decreases the weight of the aircraft, raising the utilization of fuel. New manufacturers of aircraft in the market have augmented the demand for the actuator market. However, defense budget cuts, government rules and regulations relating to pollution, and the need for strong airport infrastructure with improved systems are estimated to hinder the growth rate during the forecast period.

The electrohydraulic segment to lead the aviation actuator systems market and is projected to continue its control over the forecast period. The demand for electrohydraulic actuators is mainly driven by some of its advanced features such as effectiveness in handling impulse load, high reliability, high acceleration & stall torque capability, and simple & low power electronics.

Commercial aviation sector is projected to grow at a great pace during the forecast period. There is rise in demand for commercial aircraft, due to the growing revenue generation from commercial aircraft, this in turn is generating a great demand for aviation actuator systems in the commercial aviation segment.

North America is estimated to the largest market share in aviation actuator system market. There are various aircraft manufacturers in this region such as Bombardier Inc. The increasing use of aircraft in the defense sector is also driving the actuators systems market.

Some of the key players in the global aviation actuator system market are

Scope of the Global Aviation Actuator System Market

Global Aviation Actuator System Market by Product

• Electric

• Electromechanical

• Electrohydraulic

• Electro Hydrostatic

Global Aviation Actuator System Market by Application

• Flight Control

• Landing Gear

• Auxiliary Control

Global Aviation Actuator System Market by Aircraft

• Narrow Body Aircraft

• Wide Body Aircraft

• Very Large Aircraft

• Transport Aircraft

• Fighter Aircraft

Global Aviation Actuator System Market by End User

• Commercial Aviation

• Defense

Global Aviation Actuator System Market by Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players operating in the Global Aviation Actuator System Market

• GE Aviation

• Honeywell International Inc.

• Moog Inc.

• Rockwell Collins, Inc.

• United Technologies Corporation

• Woodward Inc.

• Beaver Aerospace & Defense, Inc.

• Electromech Technologies.

• UTC Aerospace Systems.

• Saab AB

• Arkwin

• Cesa

• Curtiss-Wright Corporation

• Eaton Industries GmbH

• Parker Hannifin Corp.

• Emerson Electric

• SMC Corporation

• Siemens

• Flowserve

• Festo AG

