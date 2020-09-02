Global Aircraft Seating Market- Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Aircraft Type, Seating Class Type, Fit Type, Component, End User, and Region.

Global Aircraft Seating Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period.

Market Overview:

Aircraft seats are particularly designed to cater the needs of passengers, and offer functions like adjustable seats and power ports. The seats are made up of components that are fire-resistant, insulated, durable, lightweight, and strong. An upsurge in air passengers has created a profitable opportunity for aircraft seat producers. Currently, passengers are more tending toward traveling through air transport as compared to road transport to save time. Manufacturers and airlines are alternative denser seating configurations, through slim and light-weight seats temporarily reducing the seat width for more passengers per flight.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing demand for aircraft interiors market is a significant factor driving the aircraft seating market demand over the estimated period. While a higher numerous aircraft leasing by major airline carriers, numerous refurbishment of aircraft interiors to keep the aircraft fleet attractive and increasing number of long flight travel prompting for the adoption of enhanced interior components are other factors that are boosting the growth of the aircraft seating market. The aircraft seating market is mostly driven by factors like the increasing air traffic, aircraft deliveries, and up-gradation of aircraft programs. On the other hand, factors for example high installation price and slow growth in the airline market in emerging nations such as India may hamper the growth of the aircraft seating market.

Segmentation:

The global aircraft seating market segmented by Aircraft Type, Seating Class Type, Fit Type, Component, End User, and Region.

According to the seating class type, the global aircraft seating market further segregated by Economy Class, Business Class, and First Class. The business-class in the aircraft seating market will showcase a significant revenue share during the estimated period. This can be attributed to the emergence of high net worth individuals, opening newer direct markets, promising trade policies, and rising import & export activities across the globe. Rising demand for innovative comfortable seating arrangements in business class aircraft will further improve the segment growth.

Furthermore, the economy class held a significant revenue share in the market thanks to rising per capita income together with the growing middle-class population in developing countries. As well, producers are increasing the seating capacity of economy class aircraft. Most of the manufacturers are continuously engaged in low-cost production strategies to decrease the airfare that is considerably strengthening segment penetration.

Region-wise, the global aircraft seating market further isolated by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa, and South America. North America is expected to dominate the aircraft seating market share, mostly on account of the presence of a significant number of high net worth individuals in the region. Their existence is expected to push up the demand for business class traveling. Actually, along with the aircraft seating market trends, business class seating will witness a demand spike during the upcoming period in North America. In the Asia Pacific region, operational proficiency of aircraft OEMs, for example, Mitsubishi is expected to fuel the market in the region throughout the forecast period.

Recent Strategic Development:

In Mar 2019, Thompson signed an agreement with Swiss International Air Lines AG, to supply new business class and first-class seats for its Airbus A340 model. As well, in Feb 2019, Thompson signed one more contract for the advance business class seats in its Singapore Airlines’ Boeing 737 MAX 8 fleet. The upgrades are to launch in May 2020 and will be part of the investment program that ultimately will see the merger of SilkAir with SIA.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Aircraft Seating Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by Region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by Region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Aircraft Seating Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Aircraft Seating Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Type, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Aircraft Seating Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Aircraft Seating Market

Global Aircraft Seating Market, By Aircraft Type

• Regional Jets

• Narrowbody

• Small Passenger Widebody

• Medium/ Large Passenger Widebody

• Turboprop

Global Aircraft Seating Market, By Seating Class Type

• Economy Class

• Business Class

• First Class

Global Aircraft Seating Market, By Fit Type

• Retro Fit

• Line Fit

Global Aircraft Seating Market, By Component

• Foams & Fittings

• Seat Actuators

• Others

Global Aircraft Seating Market, By End User

• OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer)

• MRO (Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul)

Global Aircraft Seating Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Aircraft Seating Market

• Zodiac Aerospace Group

• RECARO Aircraft Seating GmbH & Co. KG

• B/E Aerospace, Inc.

• JAMCO Corporation

• Aviointeriors S.p.A

• Acro Aircraft Seating

• Geven S.p.A

• Mirus Aircraft Seating Ltd

• Thompson Aero Seating Ltd

• ZANKER PROMOTION GMBH

• HAECO Americas LLC

• Timco Aviation Services Inc.

• STELIA Aerospace S.A.S.

• TENRYU AERO COMPONENT CO., LTD.

• Martin-Baker Aircraft Co. Ltd

• PITCH AIRCRAFT SEATING SYSTEMS LTD

