Global Aircraft Cabin Lighting Market -Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) – By Light, Fit, Aircraft, and Geography

Global Aircraft Cabin Lighting Market was valued US$ 1.87 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 3.02 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.17% during a forecast period.



Global Aircraft Cabin Lighting Market by FitAircraft cabin refers to the part of the aircraft in which passenger travels. In current years, aircraft cabin lighting system has witnessed different technological developments. Recently developed aircraft cabin lighting system helps in saving the fuel consumption of the aircraft. Simultaneously, these lights increase the attractiveness of the aircraft.

The increasing passenger traffic in the air, high demand for retrofit traditional light and new aircraft demand are driving factors influencing the global market growth. Rising demand for repair and overhaul services for aircraft lighting increases the aircraft cabin lighting market. However, the lack of profitable airlines in emerging economies is estimated to restrain the market growth. Additionally, alternative modes of transport and airline order backlogs are hampering the market growth.

Widebody aircraft segment is leading market share due to rise in aircraft orders and demand for enhanced passenger experience, specifically in long-haul aircraft. Narrow body aircraft is projected to have the largest demand in the aircraft cabin lighting market during the forecast period owing to the rising demand for narrow-body aircraft in the Asia Pacific and the Middle East.

The reading lights are expected to the fastest-growing segment of the aircraft cabin lighting market during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to a rising in the demand for replacement of existing reading lights in the old fleet of aircraft.

North America is the largest market share in the aircraft cabin lighting market owing to the rise in air traffic and a rise in competition among existing aircraft operators. The Asia Pacific aircraft cabin lighting market is estimated to grow progressively over the forecast period owing to growth in the aircraft industry and airline travel in countries such as India, China.

Some of the key players in the global aircraft cabin lighting market are Rockwell Collins, Zodiac Aerospace, Honeywell International, Diehl Stiftung & Co., United Technologies, Cobham Plc, Astronics Corporation, Oxley, Heads Up Technologies, Soderberg Manufacturing, STG Aerospace Limited, Luminator Technology Group, and Precise Flight Inc.

Scope of the Global Aircraft Cabin Lighting Market

Global Aircraft Cabin Lighting Market by Light

• Wall

• Floor

• Ceiling

• Reading

• Lavatory

• Signage

Global Aircraft Cabin Lighting Market by Fit

• Line-fit

• Retrofit

Global Aircraft Cabin Lighting Market by Aircraft

• Narrow Body Aircraft

• Wide Body Aircraft

• Very Large Aircraft

• Regional Jets

Global Aircraft Cabin Lighting Market by Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players operating in the Global Aircraft Cabin Lighting Market

• Rockwell Collins

• Zodiac Aerospace

• Honeywell International

• Diehl Stiftung & Co.

• United Technologies

• Cobham Plc

• Astronics Corporation

• Oxley

• Heads Up Technologies

• Soderberg Manufacturing

• STG Aerospace Limited

• Luminator Technology Group

• Precise Flight Inc.

• B/E Aerospace, Inc

• Aveo Engineering Group

