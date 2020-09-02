Global Aircraft Lighting Systems Market – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) – By Aircraft Type, System, Light Type, and Geography

Global Aircraft Lighting Systems Market was valued US$ 1.76 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 2.65 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.25% during a forecast period.Global Aircraft Lighting Systems Market by Light TypeAircraft are equipped with a variety of lights that are used for safety, navigation and to increase visibility during takeoff or when taxiing on the ground.



The driving factors of the global aircraft lighting systems market are rise in air travel, growth in demand for new aircraft, an increase in the need for light-weighted aircraft components & new technological advancements. Moreover, the rising demand for energy-efficient lighting systems for safe navigation is driving the demand for this market.

The global aircraft lighting market is witnessing great opportunity potential in low weight aircraft lights segment. However, high cost associated with the initial installation of lighting systems limits the aircraft lighting systems market growth.

Interior light segment in the aircraft lighting market is expected to be the fastest-growing during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to a rise in the demand for ceiling and wall lighting for aircraft.

Passenger service unit segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to rising in aircraft deliveries and upgradation of existing aircraft by airlines globally.

North America led the global aircraft lighting systems market in 2017 owing to declining fuel prices. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to growing orders of aircraft and lights accessories from other countries.

Some of the key players in the global aircraft lighting systems market are Diehl Stiftung & Co. Kg., Zodiac Aerospace, United Technologies Corporation, B/E Aerospace, Inc., STG Aerospace Limited, Luminator Aerospace, Cobham PLC., Honeywell International Inc., Astronics, and Geltronix Aviation Light.

Scpe of the Global Aircraft Lighting Systems Market

Global Aircraft Lighting Systems Market by Aircraft Type

• Commercial

• Military

• Business

Global Aircraft Lighting Systems Market by Light Type

• Interior

• Exterior

Global Aircraft Lighting Systems Market by System

• Passenger Service Unit

• Cockpit Control Unit

Global Aircraft Lighting Systems Market by Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players operating in the Global Aircraft Lighting Systems Market

• Diehl Stiftung & Co. Kg.

• Zodiac Aerospace

• United Technologies Corporation

• B/E Aerospace, Inc.

• STG Aerospace Limited

• Luminator Aerospace

• Cobham PLC.

• Honeywell International Inc.

• Astronics

• Geltronix Aviation Light

• Goodrich Corporation

• Soderberg Manufacturing Company Inc

• Aveo Engineering Group

• Bruce Aerospace

• Heads Up Technologies Inc.

