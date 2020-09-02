Global Active Protection System Market- Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Platform, Kill System Type, End User and Region.

Global Active Protection System Market was valued US$ 3.21 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 5.20 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % during a forecast period.

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/44983

Global Active Protection System Market Dynamics:

The active protection systems include several subsystems, which are integrated into or installed on a combat vehicle to automate, acquire, track, and respond to threats. They are utilized with hard or soft kill abilities to face a different number of threats, which include rocket-propelled grenades and anti-tank guided missiles.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

An increase in several wars and cross-border disputes across the globe is one of the key drivers in the global active protection system market. The rise in demand for adoption of the active protection system for enhanced troop security and the performance of combat platforms and asymmetric warfare are some of the prominent driving factors behind the growth of the global active protection system market.

On the other hand, an increase in cyber warfare to affect the impact on the performance of technically radical defense platforms and the high development cost of radar systems are expected to limit the growth in the global active protection system market.

The land-based segment is expected to share US $ XX Mn share in the global active protection system market. The developing countries across the globe are building large forces of IFVs and armored vehicles, which is expected to drive the growth in the global active protection system market. Emerging economies are heavily investing in automated technologies and focusing on the production of a wide range of offensive fighting vehicles. For instance, India has signed a contract with Russia for 464 T-90 main battle tanks, which helps the country for the enhancement of its offensive capabilities against China and Pakistan.

The defense segment is expected to grow at a XX% rate of CAGR during the forecast period. The usage of active protection systems in the defense sector has increased rapidly across the globe. The growth in the market is attributed to the growth in the number of warfare platforms production. The warfare platforms requires systems, which can help detect, track, and defend against threats. An increase in the demand for security from different types of weapon systems is expected to drive the active protection systems market during the forecast period.

Region-wise, Europe held the dominant position in the global active protection system market and is projected to continue its dominance during the forecast period (2019-2026). The continuous upgrade of warfare platforms with innovative technologies are expected to drive the growth in the active protection system market. Germany is one of the countries, who has a history of developing several soft- and hard-kill APSs, which includes obscurants, acoustic hostile fire location sensors, and laser warning systems. This defense supports systems are integrated with soft-kill APSs.

Competition Matrix:

The global active protection system market has few multinational and regional suppliers, who offer various products and services. The key players are focusing on the adoption of innovative technologies and upgrading their existing systems to get better quality and reliability. In the Middle East and Africa, the suppliers are concentrating on the conduction of the R&D activities on active protection system, which is expected to drive the market growth.

The present key players in the market should identify and adopt the evolving trends of geopolitical situations for their long-term existence. They should respond to the military spending and buying pattern, by offering an active protection system with innovative capabilities like extensive range and fast response systems. These factors are providing a significant strategy for key players to form their existence by substituting the old system.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of Global Active Protection System Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market are presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analysed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Active Protection System Market dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments and project the Global Active Protection System Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Active Protection System Market make the report investor’s guide.

The Scope of the Report for Global Active Protection System Market

Global Active Protection System Market, By Platform

• Land

 Main Battle Tanks

 Light Protected Vehicles (LPVs)

 Amphibious Armored Vehicles (AAVs)

 Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP)

 Infantry Fighting Vehicles (AFVs)

 Armored Personnel Carriers (APCs)

 Others

• Naval

 Submarines

 Frigates

 Destroyers

 Aircraft Carriers

 Others

• Airborne

 Helicopters

 Fighter Aircraft

 Special Mission Aircraft

 Others

Global Active Protection System Market, By Kill System Type

• Soft Kill System

 Electro-optics Jammers

 Radar Decoy

 Infrared Decoy

 Others

• Hard Kill System

 Rocket/Missile based

 Light Weapon Defense

 Directed Energy

 Others

• Reactive armor

Global Active Protection System Market, By End User

• Defense

• Homeland Security

Global Active Protection System Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Active Protection System Market

• General Dynamics

• KBM

• Safran

• Raytheon Company

• Saab AB

• Rheinmetall AG

• Artis LLC

• Israel Military Industries

• Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd

• Aselsan A.S.

• Airbus Group

• The joint stock company

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-active-protection-system-market/44983/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website: www.maximizemarketresearch.com