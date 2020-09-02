Global Radar Simulator Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – by Product, Application, Component, Platform, Region.

Global Radar Simulator Market was valued US$ 2.3 Bn in 2019, and is expected to reach US$ 3.5 Bn by 2027, at CAGR of 4.78 % during forecast period.



Increasing demand of radar simulator in military for training with the progress or modern warfare systems and also the need to check and test the radar system is one of the significant driver for growth of radar simulator market. Radar simulator simulates the several functions which are found in modern marine radar like control over traffic density, waterways, sea state and weather conditions. This factor is projected to boost the growth of radar simulator market during the forecast years. Some factor which are providing highly realistic environmental features during training like True and Relative Motion Displays, Roll and Pitch Effects, Set and Drift Effects, Target Data Display, among others are the major factors boosting the growth of radar simulator market.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

On the basis of application, military segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment of radar simulator market. This is primarily attributed to the occurrence of modern warfare systems like electronic warfare and network-centric warfare which needs radar simulators for their functional testing. Another factor which is involving to the high growth of this segment is demand for skilled and trained military workforces.

In 2017, North America was the dominating region in radar simulator market, because of the increased application of military radar simulators. Region leading the global radar simulator market in terms of expenditure and technological expansions and has been using many radar simulators. US generates very high demand for radar simulator utilized for commercial purposes. Radar simulator market is mainly dominated by US, which is also the biggest manufacturer of radar simulator, globally. Canada made some significant investments in development of radar systems. Europe is one of the dominating regions in radar simulator market. As UK, France, and Germany have the occurrence of key manufacturers, it will impressively contribute to radar simulator market growth. Market in Asia-Pacific is estimated to have the fastest growth rate in upcoming years. In Asia-Pacific, manufacturers are implementing cost-effective technologies in their process.

New product launch and supply contract were the fundamental strategies implemented by leading players in the radar simulator market from 2013 to 2017. These strategies are allowing companies to strengthen their position in market.

This report on global radar simulator market covers extensive primary research. This is attended by a detailed analysis of the qualitative and quantitative features by several industry experts and key opinion leaders to have a deeper visions into the market and industry performance. This report gives an overview of the current market scenario that includes the technological, macroeconomic, and governing factors of market. The report offers inclusive information about the strategies of the top companies in industry, along with an extensive study of the various market segments and regions.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Radar Simulator market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, report also focuses on competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in near future to emerging segment in Radar Simulator market.

Scope of Global Radar Simulator Market:

Global Radar Simulator Market, by Product:

• System Testing

• Operator Training

Global Radar Simulator Market, by Application:

• Military

• Commercial

Global Radar Simulator Market, by Component:

• Hardware

• Software

Global Radar Simulator Market, by Platform:

• Airborne

• Marine

• Ground

Global Radar Simulator Market, by Region:

• North America

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

Key Players Operating in Market Include:

• Acewavetech

• Adacel Technologies Limited

• Ari Simulation

• Azachorok Contract Services Llc. (Us)

• Buffalo Computer Graphics

• Cambridge Pixel Ltd.

• Digilogic Systems Pvt. Ltd. (India)

• Ecs Federal Llc (Us)

• General Atomics (Us)

• Harris Corporation

• Hi-Tech Bangla Inc. (Us)

• Ifad Ts A/S (Denmark)

• Keysight Technologies (Us)

• Kongsberg Gruppen (Norway)

• Link Microtek Ltd Uk (Uk)

• Mercury Systems Inc.

• Micro Nav Limited (Uk)

• Nautical Software.Com (Uk)

• Presagis Canada Inc. (Canada)

• Rockwell Collins

• Rodale Electronics Inc. (Us)

• Rohde & Schwarz (Germany)

• Selex Es Inc (Italy)

• Textron Systems Corporation

• Ultra Electronics Inc.

