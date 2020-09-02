Global Directed Energy Weapons Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) – By Application, Technology, High Energy Laser System, and Geography

Global directed energy weapons market was valued US$ 7.02 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 35.48 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 22.45% during a forecast period.

Global Directed Energy Weapons Market by ApplicationThe directed energy weapons market is known to generate very powerful beams. They mostly use single optical system in order to track a target or only focus it on the target. Lasers are considered to most matured type of directed energy weapon.



Rising awareness of the benefits associated with the non-lethal weapons is growing the demand for global directed energy weapon market. The growing need of laser mainly in navy, regulations and legal impacts of directed energy weapons have resulted in the growth of the directed energy weapons market. Lack of testing facility, lack of funding, regulations concerning arms transfer and high production cost are the major factors obstructing the global directed energy weapons market. Arms transfer protocol along with high weight cost is estimated to hamper global directed energy weapons market over the forecast period.

High energy laser is one of the most applicable and preferred technology among other technology for the directed energy weapon development. It is the most advanced and capable concept for a tactical, capable of being mounted on a variety of air, land, or sea-based platforms. Fiber laser segment leads the market globally and the growth of this segment is attributed to the increasing demand for laser technologies and microwave-based weapons.

North America led the global market with largest market share and is estimated to continue its dominance during the forecast period owing to technological developments and rising incidences of civil unrest in this region. Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing market over the forecast period. China was the key market player whereas the market in India is under development.

Some of the key players in the global directed energy weapons market are Adsys Controls, Airbus Defence & Space, Almaz-Antey, BAE Systems PLC, Boeing, Diehl Defence, General Atomics, Israel Aerospace Industries, L3 Technologies, Lockheed Martin, Leonardo, MBDA, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Orbital ATK, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, Raytheon, Rheinmetall AG, Saab, Textron Defense Systems, and Thales.

