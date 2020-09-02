Global Ground Support Equipment Market – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) – By Type, Application, End Use, and Geography

Global Ground Support Equipment Market was valued US$ 13.48 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 29.54 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 10.3 % during a forecast period.Global Ground Support Equipment Market by End UseAt airports, ground support equipment is used for handling passengers, cargo and aircraft at the ground level. This equipment enables the movement of aircraft from landing till its take-off and help in handling tasks such as aircraft maintenance, refueling, maneuvering at the airport.



Increasing demand for hybrid and electric ground support equipment, technological developments, the rise in the number of air passengers and cargo transportation, increased focus towards obtaining of greener ground support equipment and growth in the number of airlines and airports. However, the need for huge initial investments is limiting factors of ground support equipment market. Maintenance and replacement of ground support equipment are challenging factors to global ground support equipment market.

Commercial segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period followed by the defense. Rise in freight, aircraft and passenger movement across the world is the key factor increasing the demand of commercial segment in the ground support equipment market.

Passenger service segment is projected to account for the largest market share in 2017 owing to the increase in investments in airport infrastructure, which is estimated to drive the demand for such equipment.

North-America is estimated to hold the largest market share for global ground support equipment market owing to the major presence of ground support equipment companies and growing government support. Moreover, Asia-Pacific is the most major high growth market owing to the rise in the number of airlines and airports especially in China, India, Japan, and other countries.

Some of the key players in the global ground support equipment market are Tug Technologies Corporation, GATE GSE, Weihai Guangtai Airports Equipment Co., Ltd., Imai Aero-Equipment Mfg. Co. Ltd., Mallaghan Engineering, Ltd., AMSS GSE, AERO Specialties, Inc., Avia Equipment Pte Ltd, Cavotec SA, Flightline Support Ltd., BGSE Group, JBT Corporation, Douglas Equipment Ltd, Clyde Machines Inc., Hydro Systems KG, MULAG Fahrzeugwerk GmbH, Teleflex Lionel-Dupont, and Tronair Inc.

