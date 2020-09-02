WEIGH-IN-MOTION SYSTEM MARKET: COMPREHENSIVE RESEARCH INCLUDING TOP COMPANIES AND FORECASTS REPORT 2020-2026| KAPSCH TRAFFICCOM AG; Q-FREE; METTLER TOLEDO; AVERY INDIA LTD

Global Weigh-In-Motion System Market By Vehicle Speed (Low- Speed, High- Speed), Type (In- Road System, Weigh Bridge System, Onboard System), Function (Vehicle Profiling, Axle Counting, Weight Enforcement, Weight-Based Toll Collection, Traffic Data Collection), Component (Hardware, Software, Sensor Array, Control & Measurement Systems, Processing & Reporting Systems, Support Devices & Infrastructure), Installation (Weigh Bridge System, Onboard System, Pavement/In-Road System), End- User (Roadways, Railways, Ports & Logistic Hubs, Process Industries, Aviation), Sensor Type (Image Sensor, Piezoelectric Sensor, Bending Plate, Inductive Loop, Magnetic Sensor, Acoustic Sensor, Infrared Sensor, Radar Sensor, LiDAR Sensor, Thermal Sensor), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Global weigh-in-motion system market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 8.91% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Increasing investment in smart cities and increasing usage of sensors and technologies in different surfaces are the factor for the market growth.

Weigh-in-motion devices are designed to locate and track axle weights and gross weights as vehicles drive across a measuring site. WIM systems can assess vehicles driving at low or average traffic speeds and do not allow the vehicle to stop. They have the ability to improve roadway safety, prevent road surface damages, and decrease accident risk. They are also used for weight- based toll collection.

Companies Profiled in this report includes, Kapsch TrafficCom AG; Q-Free; METTLER TOLEDO; Avery India Ltd.; TE Connectivity; International Road Dynamics Inc.; Kistler Group; TransCore; EFKON; Intercomp’s Worldwide Headquarters; Cardinal Scale Manufacturing Company.; General Electrodynamics Corporation; CROSS Zlin, a.s.; KEMEK; Traffic Data Systems GmbH; Essae Digitronics Exports.; Roadsys, Inc; Ashbee Systems Pvt Ltd; among others.

Market Drivers:

Rising government initiatives toward intelligent transportation system will enhance the market growth

Low cost of the weight in motion devices acts as a market driver

Rising traffic congestion will also augment the market growth in the forecast period

Growing demand for commercial transportation is another factor contributing towards the demand of this market

Market Restraints:

Dearth of standardized & uniform technologies will hamper the market growth

High investment cost can impede the growth of this market

Restrictive deployment condition for non-intrusive sensors will also hinder the market growth

Segmentation: Global Weigh-In-Motion System Market

By Vehicle Speed: Low- Speed, High- Speed

By Type: In- Road System, Weigh Bridge System, Onboard System

By Function: Vehicle Profiling, Axle Counting, Weight Enforcement, Weight-Based Toll Collection, Traffic Data Collection

By Component: Hardware, Software, Sensor Array, Control & Measurement Systems, Processing & Reporting Systems, Support Devices & Infrastructure

By Installation: Weigh Bridge System, Onboard System, Pavement/In-Road System

By End- User: Roadways, Railways, Ports & Logistic Hubs, Process Industries, Aviation

By Sensor Type: Image Sensor, Piezoelectric Sensor, Bending Plate, Inductive Loop, Magnetic Sensor, Acoustic Sensor, Infrared Sensor, Radar Sensor, LiDAR Sensor, Thermal Sensor

Key Developments in the Market:

In September 2019, Kistler Group announced that they have received approval from Czech Metrology Institute (CMI) for their KiTraffic which will be used to prevent road damage. The model is based on Kistler’s Weigh in Motion (WIM) software and allows overloaded trucks to be tracked. This will allow the company to provide a full high-speed WIM program to the authorities which is built on the company’s expertise in measurement engineering

In February 2017, ANSYS, Inc announced the launch of their Trakblaze Suite of Mining and Rail Weigh-In-Motion (WIM) and Condition Monitoring and Diagnostic Solutions. These include fixed or static and dynamic WIM scales such as WIM road truck solutions for Force1, Titan and Truckmate; the Mobile Train Weighe (MTW); the Force2 and Force4 WIM mine dumper or hauler solutions and the Infinity Rail WIM solutions. They have partnered with Trakblaze Global which is helping the company to support these leading edge technologies

The report gives most significant details of the Global Weigh-In-Motion System Market with the help of a thorough and specialized analysis. Defined in a ground-up manner, the report presents an extensive overview of the market based on the factors that are anticipated to have a considerable and measurable impact on the market's developmental situations over the forecast period.

What the research report offers:

Market definition of the global Weigh-In-Motion System market along with the analysis of different influencing factors like drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Extensive research on the competitive landscape of global Weigh-In-Motion System – market.

Identification and analysis of micro and macro factors that are and will effect on the growth of the market.

A comprehensive list of key market players operating in the global Weigh-In-Motion System

Analysis of the different market segments such as type, size, applications, and end-users.

It offers a descriptive analysis of demand-supply chaining in the global Weigh-In-Motion System

Statistical analysis of some significant economics facts

Figures, charts, graphs, pictures to describe the market clearly.

Table of Content:

Global Weigh-In-Motion System Market Research Report 2019-2026

Chapter 1: Industry Overview

Chapter 2: Weigh-In-Motion System Market International Market Analysis

Chapter 3: Environment Analysis of Market.

Chapter 4: Analysis of Revenue by Classifications

Chapter 5: Analysis of Revenue by Regions and Applications

Chapter 6: Analysis of Weigh-In-Motion System Market Revenue Market Status.

Chapter 7: Analysis of Industry Key Manufacturers

Chapter 8: Sales Price and Gross Margin Analysis of Market.

Continue To TOC…..

