Biggest Advancement in Medical Spa Market to Access Global Industry Players like Allure Medspa, Biovital Medspa, Canyon Ranch
The Medical Spa Market is expected to reach +13% CAGR during forecast period 2019-2026.
Medical spa has become more popular in recent years for men and women alike. Medical spas, also called medical-spa or med spas, are a kind of a hybrid between the traditional day spa and a medical clinic. The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast-growing India and Southeast Asia regions. The rising number of aesthetic medicine and cosmetic treatment options for beauty enhancement coupled with the growth in wellness trends among developed nations drives the market growth. Rapid growth in the wellness tourism market is creating potential growth opportunities for new entrants that offer a unique integration of business areas, such as hospitality, travel, spa, and fitness.
Allure Medspa, Biovital Medspa, Canyon Ranch, Inc., Chiva Som, Clinique La Prairie, Hyatt Corporation, Sciton, Inc., True Skin Care Center, Vilalara Longevity Thalassa & Medical Spa, Westchase Medspa
Market Research Inc proclaims a new addition of comprehensive analysis titled as, Medical Spa market to its extensive repository. Objectives of this research document are to provide a detailed description of recent trends, technological advancements, and various platforms which are beneficial to improve the performance of the companies. The primary and secondary research techniques have been used to analyze the data, which helps to make informative decisions in the businesses.
The significant regions that are concentrated on are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. For each of these key regions the report exposes critical information, consumption proportions, income streams, generation rates, market shares, and future expected patterns. The procedural data on the global market is given in terms of the commercial production dates and dimensions of the key manufacturers. It can similarly give globally noticeable players a key to their extension plans by engendering focus around promising regions.
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
o Body Shaping
o Hair Removal
o Facial Treatments
o Tattoo Removal
o Scars & Striae
Market segment by Application, split into
o Men
o Women
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Medical Spa are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2020 to 2026.
