Global Autonomous Ships Market – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) – by Autonomy, by Application, by Solution and Region.

Global Autonomous ships Market was valued at US$ 6.5Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 14.2Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 10.26% during a forecast period.Global Autonomous ships Market, by RegionDue are increasing seaborne trade. Rising in ship-to-ship and ship-to-shore communication and connectivity, rising demand for security from natural threats in sea. These technologies are being pursued most vigorously by the nuclear-armed nations and factors to impact more on the growth of Autonomous ships Market.



Based on the Application, Commercial segment is expected to hold the largest share in the market during the forecast period. Trends illustrate two sides of the same coin: as ships get bigger and companies aim at achieving economies of scale. Rising tourist and rising income are some effects in this segment growth, Changes in policymakers to support technological advances and cost savings. The report reveals, the top 10 liner shipping companies operated more than 61 per cent of the global container fleet. UNCTAD argues that it is a positive development for the revival of global trade because there is no shortage of carrying capacity and the cost of trade continues to decline in the long term. for example through economies Greece remained the leading ship-owning country, with Greek companies accounting for more than 16 per cent of the world industry, followed by companies from Japan, China, Germany and Singapore. In Autonomy, Fully Autonomous is also expected to lead the market growth.

Major driving factors of the autonomous ships are increased continuous global connectivity, benefit from a remote operator’s assistance, self-drive facilities, increase in the requirement of line fit for autonomous ships, eliminating the approximate 80% of maritime accidents attributed to human error as well as contribute to greater efficiency. Casualty losses, adverse weather conditions and criminal activities. Advances in sensor technology, retrofitting and renovation of old technology, data analytics and bandwidth to shore are fundamentally changing the way shipping works will create more opportunity in autonomous ships market. Fully autonomous unmanned ocean-going ships could be around by 2035. Natural Calamities and huge investment cost will act as a restraint to the market.

In terms of region, Europe is expected to hold the largest share in the market during the forecast period owing to increased security expenses, changing and developing technology, the expansion of economies and the rise in population in Asia also demanding more. Asian governments are increasing their defense spending at quite a higher rate, they are mainly doing this commensurately with their economic growth, increasing of Military & Security fields expenditures, more-intense competition are key factors for growth, Unmanned Cargo Ship Development Alliance has been set up in China – also including overseas partners ABS, R-R and Wartsila – which plans to deliver an unmanned cargo ship by October 2021.

The report includes a detailed study of Porter’s Five Forces model to analyze the different factors affecting the growth of the market. Moreover, the study also covers a market attractiveness analysis, brand portfolio expansion, mergers, collaborations, joint ventures, acquisitions, PESTLE analysis, Value Chain Analysis, and SWOT analysis.

Scope of the Report for Autonomous ships Market

Global Autonomous ships Market, by Autonomy

• Fully Autonomous

• Partial Autonomous

Global Autonomous ships Market, by Application

• Commercial

• Defence

Global Autonomous ships Market, by Solution

• Systems

• Software

• Structures

Global Autonomous ships Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating in Autonomous ships Market

• GenCorp ATC

• One Network Enterprises

• ManTech International

• Claxton Logistics

• Minrav Holdings Ltd.

• AECOM

• KBR

• Fluor Corporation

• ANHAM

• Klinge Corporation

• DynCorp International

• Lockheed Martin

• ASELSAN A.S.

• Honeywell

• ANHAM

• FedEx Supply Chain

• American International Contractors

