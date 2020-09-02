Global Aviation Analytics Market – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) – By End-User, Business Function, Application, and Geography

Global Aviation Analytics Market was valued US$ 2.76 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 7.62 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 13.54% during a forecast period.

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/22721

Aviation analytics solutions used across the aviation industry for different applications such as fuel management, customer analytics, revenue management, and risk management. Aviation analytics allows the enterpriser to measure, monitor and analyze their business goals, risk, and future growth of the enterprise.Increasing emphasis on jet fuel management, growing demand for real-time analytics in the aviation industry, and rising centricity in the aviation industry is driving the aviation analytics market in a positive manner. However, the lack of availability of suitable analytical skills is impeding the growth of the market.

The booming demand for real-time analytics in the aviation industry is creating tremendous growth opportunities for the market.

Finance segment leads the aviation analytics market. The historically generated dataset from different sources like sales data, promotions data, booking transactions helps the analytics team to segregate their financial aspects. It will also help them for taking consideration for the maximizing revenue strategies.

North America is estimated to account for a significant portion of market share owing to growing consumer expectations, rising pressure of reducing costs and improvement in operational efficiency. Moreover, Asia-Pacific is the fastest developing regional market for aviation analytics market owing to rapid transfer towards the adoption of analytics solutions by China and India.

Some of the key players in the global aviation analytics market are IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, General Electric, SAS Institute, DXC Technology General Electric, Ramco International, Booz Allen Hamilton, MU -Sigma, Wipro, Mercator, Cuttingedge Aviation Analytics, Aviation Analytics Ltd, and Airport Analytics (AA+).

Scope of the Global Aviation Analytics Market

Global Aviation Analytics Market by End-User

• Airlines

• Airports

Global Aviation Analytics Market by Business Function

• Finance

• Operations

• Maintenance & Repair

• Sales & Marketing

• Supply Chain

Global Aviation Analytics Market by Application

• Fuel

• Flight Risk

• Inventory & Revenue Management

• Customer Analytics

• Navigation

Global Aviation Analytics Market by Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players operating in the Global Aviation Analytics Market

• IBM Corporation

• Oracle Corporation

• SAP SE

• General Electric

• SAS Institute

• DXC Technology General Electric

• Ramco International

• Booz Allen Hamilton

• MU –Sigma

• Wipro

• Mercator

• Cuttingedge Aviation Analytics

• Aviation Analytics Ltd

• Airport Analytics (AA+)

• IJet Technologies

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-aviation-analytics-market/22721/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website: www.maximizemarketresearch.com