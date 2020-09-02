Global Remote Weapon Station Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026), By Platform, Application, Component, Weapon Type, Technology, Mobility, and Region.

Global Remote Weapon Station Market was valued US$ 7.48 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 19.58 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 11.28 % during a forecast period.

The demand for remote weapons station is increasing among the defense forces in the developed as well as developing nations due to remote weapons station helps the military troops efficiently during close-in combat situations. Also, the homeland securities and law enforcement agencies provides remote weapon stations in large scale due to rise in political conflicts, and regional conflicts in different parts of the world, which is boosting the market to grow over the forecast period. However, high development cost of remote weapon stations may hinder growth of the market. Reducing military budget in developed countries is one more challenging factor which may affect growth of the global remote weapon station market. Additionally, the remote weapon stations consists of various expensive sensors and fire control systems which rises the price of the ultimate product. This in turn limits adoption rate of systems among the defense forces in many emerging nations.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Remote weapon stations market is segmented by platform, the land segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing demand for remote weapon stations can be attributed to some factors, including rising focus on close combat systems, upgradation of existing armored platforms, need for connected warfare systems, and safety of soldiers in war-like situations, among others.

The manufacturing companies trying to enter the remote weapon station market are required to maintain stringent regulatory standards. Furthermore, the high level of funds requirement is a major barrier for the entry of new players. Such as, in January 2018, Kongsberg Defense & Aerospace signed a contract to collaborate with Patria to develop advanced missile systems.

Geographically, Market in Europe is anticipated to accounts for major share in terms of revenue, due to rising regional investments for up-gradations of present weaponry systems in this region. Market in Asia Pacific is projected to account for second-highest share in terms of revenue in future, followed by North America, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. Increasing military budget particularly in emerging economies such as China and India is a factor expected to impel growth of the global remote weapon station market in this region.

This report designed for decision maker as to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative features of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also helps to forecaster as the detailed information about the essential aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of remote weapon stations market.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Global Remote Weapon Station Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in Global Remote Weapon Station Market.

Scope of Global Remote Weapon Station Market

Global Remote Weapon Station Market, By Platform

• Land

• Airborne

• Naval

Global Remote Weapon Station Market, By Application

• Home Land Security

• Military

Global Remote Weapon Station Market, By Component

• Sensors

• Weapons and Armaments

• Human Machine Interface (HMI)

Global Remote Weapon Station Market, By Weapon Type

• Non-Lethal Weapons

• Lethal Weapon

Global Remote Weapon Station Market, By Technology

• Remote Controlled Gun Systems

• Close-In Weapon Systems (CIWS)

• Other Technologies

Global Remote Weapon Station Market, By Mobility

• Stationary

• Moving

Global Remote Weapon Station Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating in Global Remote Weapon Station Market

• Kongsberg Gruppen (Norway)

• Elbit Systems (Israel)

• Rafael Advanced Defense Systems (Israel)

• Raytheon Company (US)

• Saab AB (Sweden)

• Leonardo S.p.A. (Italy)

• Electro Optic Systems (Australia)

• ASELSAN A.S. (Turkey)

• Rheinmetall AG (Germany)

• General Dynamics Corporation (U.S)

• BAE Systems Plc (U.K)

