Global Electronic Warfare Industry Market – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) – by Product, By Application, by Vertical and Region.

Global Electronic Warfare Industry Market was valued at US$ 14.4Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 21Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.83% during a forecast periodGlobal Electronic Warfare Industry Market, by ProductbgbhbgDue development across the electromagnetic spectrum.

Rising expenses in military via private and government sector will grow more opportunity into Electronic Warfare Industry Market. Rising tense between countries modern warfare is as technological as it can get, with remotely operated and expendable drones, tanks and similar battlefield machinery replacing the human element, Worldwide, countries have started to be abreast with the possible threats from electronic warfare, Law enforcement organizations and various governments this factor is expected to impact more on the growth of Electronic Warfare Industry Market.

Based on the Vertical, Ground segment is expected to hold the largest share in the market during the forecast period due to this is due to ground terminals will continue to be a challenge and area of focus for global militaries, and the approach to acquiring ground terminals will most likely change. The ground segment is the ensemble of all the ground-based stations that give support and communicate with a spacecraft, like satellites or scientific probes, Ground station realize all bidirectional communication tasks between the mission control center and the satellite is from ground. In Product, Electronic Support segment is also expected to lead the market growth.

The report provides details list of drivers and restraints of the market, which are influencing the market growth.

Major driving factors of the electronic warfare industry market are playing a vital role in war fighter detecting, preventing, deterring, and defeating attacks by aircraft, UAVs, missiles, radars, maritime vessels, hostile space systems, and cyber threats huge demand for electronic warfare equipment’s that satisfy the demand for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance capabilities. Globally, the usage of commercial drones has considerably increased which has posed a serious threat to the public safety and the violation of privacy, naval vessels and stealth aircraft are difficult to detect and Electronic protection will be followed by electronic warfare support systems for safety from enemy. Adoption of new technology and high R&D expenses will act as a restraint to the market.

In terms of region, North America is expected to hold the largest share in the market during the forecast period owing to increased maritime security sector, the increase in number of security breach incidents by unidentified drones and increasing terrorist attacks in the North America. The US military has continued to make robust related investments in the electronic warfare systems domain, Military and defense is expected to emerge as the largest end-use segment over the forecast period due to increase in R&D activities by defense prime contractors. The US market is an increase in the sheer volume of sales in the electronic warfare market.

The report includes a detailed study of Porter’s Five Forces model to analyze the different factors affecting the growth of the market. Moreover, the study also covers a market attractiveness analysis, PESTLE analysis, Value Chain Analysis, and SWOT analysis.

Key player’s studies, analyzed, profiled and benchmarked in Electronic Warfare Industry Market are Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., Harris, Rockwell Collins, SAAB, Alliant Techsystems, Inc., Boeing, Northrop Grumman, BAE Systems, Thales, Cobham, Elbit Systems, Raytheon, Thales and Exelis Inc.

Scope of the Report for Electronic Warfare Industry Market

Global Electronic Warfare Industry Market, by Product

• Electronic Support

• Electronic Attack

• Others

Global Electronic Warfare Industry Market, by Application

• Anti-radiation Missiles

• Jammers

• Radar Warning Receiver

• Self-protection EW Suite

• Antennas

• Interference Mitigation

• Counter UAV System

• IR Missile Warning System

• Laser Warning Receiver

• Identification Friend or Foe

• Others

Global Electronic Warfare Industry Market, by Vertical

• Airborne

• Naval

• Ground

• Space

Global Electronic Warfare Industry Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating in Electronic Warfare Industry Market

• Lockheed Martin

• Harris

• Rockwell Collins

• SAAB

• Alliant Techsystems, Inc.

• Boeing

• Northrop Grumman

• BAE Systems

• Thales

• Cobham

• Elbit Systems

• Raytheon

• Exelis Inc.

• Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

