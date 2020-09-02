Global Aircraft Engines Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Type, Wing Position, End-User, and by Geography.

Global Aircraft Engines Market was valued US$ 63.17 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 109.85 Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of 7.17 % during the forecast period.

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/31471

Growing air passenger traffic is leading towards a rising number of aircraft fleet with more efficient planes. This in turns is estimated to be the major factor driving the growth of aircraft engines market across the globe. Various emerging regions in aviation traffic are witnessed across the globe and are expected to remain resilient in the coming decade. The economic and income growth in large emerging markets such as China and India has been a primary driver for the global GDP growth and also, for air travel. The manufacturers have to face certain challenges in the production of aircraft engines. As aircraft engines are the main propulsion system of an aircraft and any negligence during the manufacturing can cause a great disaster. Therefore the demand for durable and efficient aircraft engines is growing causing intense competition among the manufacturers.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

By type, the turbofan segment of the aircraft engines market is estimated to the highest growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the recent rise in demand for turbofan engines by airlines around the world because of the fuel efficiency and reliability of these engines.

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-aircraft-engines-market/31471/

The market in North America is poised for above-average growth, owing to the increase in the number of passengers travelling on a yearly basis. The presence of a prominent aircraft manufacturer in the region is another driving factor for the growth of the aircraft engine market. The European region also has potential to grow with a healthy rate in the market, owing to the presence of aircraft engine manufacturers in Russia and the U.K. In the Asia Pacific region, China is on the verge of manufacturing its own commercial aircraft to reduce the costs involved in imports. In line with this, China has set up its own aircraft engine manufacturing plant, which is expected to boost the production output of aircraft engines in the region. A large number of orders for new aircraft placed by significant carriers of the Middle East & Africa region are also expected to help the aircraft engines market grow further over the forecast period.

Aircraft engine market is a well-established market with a number of international players characterizing the market. Aircraft engine manufacturers are consistently engaged in the development of available aircraft engines by making them more fuel efficient and powerful. Manufacturers are also determined to develop strategic associations with leading aircraft companies to provide aircraft engines. Major players in the market include General Electric Company, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Limited, and Honeywell International Inc.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments by product type, end user, and region and, project the global market size. The report also provides a clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the aircraft enginesmarket. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders in arranging the efforts and investment in the near future to a particular market segment.

Scope of Global Aircraft Engines Market

Global Aircraft Engines Market, By Type

• Turboprop

• Turbofan

• Turboshaft

• Piston Engine

Global Aircraft Engines Market, By Wing Position

• Fixed Wing

• Rotary Wing

Global Aircraft Engines Market, By End User

• Commercial Aviation

• Military Aviation

• Others

Global Aircraft Engines Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Aircraft Engines Market

• General Electric Company

• Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Limited

• Honeywell International Inc.

• United Technologies Corporation-Pratt & Whitney Division

• Snecma S.A

• Hindustan Aeronautics Limited

• JSC “Klimov”-United Engine Corporation

• Safran

• Boeing.

• General Aviation

• Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-aircraft-engines-market/31471/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website: www.maximizemarketresearch.com