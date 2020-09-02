 Visual Search Market Booming Market Growing by 2026 with Top Key Players Turing Analytics LLP, Veritone, Inc., ViSenze., WIDE EYES TECHNOLOGIES, Google.

Visual Search Market are taken from trustworthy sources such as websites, annual reports of the companies, journals, and others and were checked and validated by the market experts. There are several recent developments, product launches, joint ventures, merges and accusations by the key market players and brands who will dominate the Visual Search market and hence industry for the forecast years 2020 to 2027. Visual Search report has all the company profiles for the top players and brands and along with that the report also contains a synopsis of market definition, classifications, applications and market trends, and the health insurance market drivers and restrains that are derived from a well know method called SWOT analysis. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Amazon.com, Inc., Clarifai, Inc., Cortexica Vision Systems Ltd,

Global visual search market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 17.50% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in the market can be attributed due to rising automation technology and ease in business operations through visual search market.

Competition Analysis:

Some of key competitors or manufacturers included in the study are Microsoft, Pinterest, Slyce, Snap Inc., Syte.ai, TinEye, Turing Analytics LLP, Veritone, Inc., ViSenze., WIDE EYES TECHNOLOGIES, Google.

Research Methodology

This research study involves the extensive usage of secondary sources, directories, and databases (such as Hoovers, Bloomberg, Business week, Factiva, and OneSource) to identify and collect information useful for this technical, market-oriented, and commercial study of the global Visual Search market. In-depth interviews were conducted with various primary respondents, which include key industry participants, subject-matter experts (SMEs), C-level executives of key market players, and industry consultants, to obtain and verify critical qualitative and quantitative information, and assess future market prospects. The following figure shows the market research methodology applied in making this report on the global Visual Search market.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Geography:

North America,

South America,

Europe,

Asia-Pacific,

Middle East and Africa

By Offering Analysis

Image Search

Search Recommendation

By Vertical Analysis

Consumer Goods

Retail

Automotive

Healthcare

Others

By Type

Automotive OEMs

Electronics

Forestry

Aviation

e-Commerce

Others

By Application

Baggage Scanning

Security Screening

Electronic Component Manufacturing

Navigation Systems

Others

Global Visual Search Market Dynamics:

Market Drivers:

Increasing demand for machine learning and visual search engine is driving the market forces

Rising prevalence for chatbots in visual search is expanding the market

Growth in e- commerce industry will also propel the market

Advancement in technology and development is driving the market of visual search market

Rising popularity of internet and smartphones among population is also driving the market of visual search market

Market Restraints:

High operation cost will restraint the market expansion

Lack of skilled and trained personnel for carrying the operation hinders the market growth

Visual Search market research report predicts the size of the market with respect to the information on key merchant revenues, development of the industry by upstream and downstream, industry progress, key companies, along with market segments and application. For an actionable market insight and lucrative business strategies, a faultless market research report has to be there. It also becomes easy to analyse the actions of key players and respective effect on the sales, import, export, revenue and CAGR values. This data is useful for businesses in characterizing their individual strategies.

