HEALTH INSURANCE MARKET Outlook 2020 (COVID 19 Impact Analysis)| Development Trends, Market Demands, Industry Analysis & Forecast by 2027

Global Health Insurance Market Report for all Industry contains basic, secondary and advanced information on global status and trend, market size, share, growth, trend analysis, segment and forecasting from 2018 to 2025. The report includes an analysis and discussion of important trends in the industry, market size, market share estimates. This study also analyzes market status, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and barriers to entry, sales channels, distributors, and Five Forces Analysis by Porter.

The Global Health Insurance Market, is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Report Segmentation:-

Global Health Insurance Market, By Type (Prescription drugs, Vision, Dental, Travel, Life, Disability), By Providers (Private Commercial Insurers, Private Noncommercial Insurers, Government), By Plans (Health Maintenance Organizations, Preferred Provider Organizations, Exclusive Provider Organizations, Others), By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Major Market Competitors/Players: Global Health Insurance Market

Some of the major players operating in the market are Apollo Munich Health Insurance Company Ltd., AXA, Aviva plc, Aetna, Inc., Allianz SE, Star Health and Allied Insurance Co Ltd, Cigna Corporation, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance, Cigna TTK, Future Generali India Insurance Company Limited, Express Scripts Holding Company, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd., International Medical Group, UnitedHealth Group Inc., Bupa, Blue Cross, Liberty International Insurance, AIG, MetLife, Alltrust Insurance Company, Arab Orient Gulf Insurance Group, AXA, Allied World, Abu Dhabi National Insurance Company, AIA Insurance Group, China Merchants Bank and Daman among others.

Competitive Analysis: Global Health Insurance Market

The global health insurance market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of health insurance market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Market Definition: Global Health Insurance Market

Health insurance is a type of insurance coverage that covers the cost of an insured person’s medical and surgical expenses. Healthcare or medical costs are rising by the time. In reality, inflation in healthcare is higher than the increment in food and other articles. Although inflation in food and clothing is in small amount, healthcare costs usually escalate in double digits. Those people who have not saved much money, the arrangement for funds at the eleventh hour can be a challenging task for them. The most ailments strike at an advanced age and this is particularly horrifying for seniors. But there is a way to deliver health-related medical emergencies by taking health insurance which offers considerable suppleness in terms of disease ailment coverage? There are some of the examples, like various health insurance plans which cover approximately 30 critical illnesses and over 80 surgical procedures. The insurance plan pays the payment towards surgery/illness regardless of actual medical expenditures. The policy continues even after the benefit payment on selected illnesses.

Important Growths:

In January 2018, ICICI Lombard (General Insurance Company) has partnered with Practo Company for out-patient insurance this will be offering out-patient insurance products. The two companies collaborated to launch a healthcare app, IL Take Care; this will help the users’ book medical appointments, order medicines, view reports and manage personal health data.

Research Snapshot:

In the secondary research process, various secondary sources were referred to for identifying and collecting information useful for this study. The secondary sources include annual reports, press releases, investor presentations of companies, white papers, certified publications, articles from recognized authors, gold standard and silver standard websites, directories, and databases.

The key players in the market were identified through secondary research and their market shares were determined through primary and secondary research. This entire procedure includes the study of the annual and financial reports of top market players and extensive interviews for key insights from industry leaders such as CEOs, VPs, directors, and marketing executives.

All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns were determined by using secondary sources and verified through primary sources. All possible parameters that affect the markets covered in this research study have been accounted for, viewed in extensive detail, verified through primary research, and analyzed to get the final quantitative and qualitative data.

Market Covered

The above segmentation is based on the available products in the market, and pipeline or upcoming products are not considered while deriving the market

The report includes the complete segmentation displayed above across all countries mentioned in the TOC

All installable equipment covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices are included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

This research study involves the extensive usage of secondary sources, directories, and databases (such as Hoovers, Bloomberg, Businessweek, Factiva, and OneSource) to identify and collect information useful for this technical, market-oriented, and commercial study of the global health insurance market. In-depth interviews were conducted with various primary respondents, which include key industry participants, subject-matter experts (SMEs), C-level executives of key market players, and industry consultants, to obtain and verify critical qualitative and quantitative information, and assess future market prospects. The following figure shows the market research methodology applied in making this report on the global health insurance market.

