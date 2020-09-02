IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON HOME HEALTHCARE MARKET 2020 IS THRIVING GLOBALLY WITH KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V., OMRON HEALTHCARE, INC., AIR LIQUIDE, B. BRAUN MELSUNGEN AG, MEDTRONIC, DAVITA INC

This Home healthcare market research report helps to save time as well as add credibility to the work that is done for the growth of business. The report assists all sizes of businesses by providing informed decisions on the different aspects of business. This market research report contains a chapter on the Home healthcare market and all its associated companies with their profiles, which gives valuable data pertaining to their outlook in terms of finances, product portfolios, investment plans, and marketing and business strategies. The report is very useful for organizations in every sphere of business to make better decisions, to answer even the toughest business questions and thus helps reduce the risk of failure.

Home healthcare market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 8.2% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and expected to reach USD 137,425.45 million by 2027 from USD 73,851.16 million in 2019. Increasing cases of chronic diseases leading to rising usage of home healthcare devices are the factors for the market growth.

The major players covered in the report are Koninklijke Philips N.V., Omron Healthcare, Inc., Air Liquide, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Medtronic, Davita Inc., CARDINAL HEALTH, ARCADIA, Diaverum, Royal Medical Solutions, Inc., Sunrise Medical (US) LLC among other domestic and global players. Home healthcare market share data is available for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Europe Home Healthcare Market By Type (Devices, Services, Software), Disease (Heart Diseases, Hypertension, Bone and Joint Diseases, Diabetes, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Diseases, Obesity, Dementia/Alzheimer’s Diseases, Infective Diseases (HIV/AIDS), Parkinson’s Diseases, Smoking, Asthma, Depression), Distribution Channel (Direct Tenders, Retail Sales), Country (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Belgium, Netherlands, Switzerland, Norway, Ireland, Austria, Lithuania, Poland, Hungary, Rest of Europe) Market Trends and Forecast to 2027

Home care provides satisfying treatment facilities to the patients with high-quality home-based health care and social services. Increasing geriatric population with diseases is increasing steadily in many European countries which are the major reasons for the demand for home healthcare in Europe region.

Europe Home Healthcare Market Scope and Market Size

Home healthcare market is categorized into three notable segments which are based on the basis of type, disease and distribution channel.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into devices, software and services. In 2020, the devices segment is dominating as well as growing in the market as devices help the patients to get better treatment at home as well as in hospitals. The devices are now available with new technologies which connect patients and doctors easily and hence demand for the advanced devices in home healthcare is increasing. Due to its benefits such as easy accessibility at home, demand for devices may grow in future. .

On the basis of disease, the market is segmented into chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, diabetes, hypertension, smoking, asthma, depression, heart diseases, dementia / Alzheimer’s diseases, obesity, Parkinson’s diseases, infectious diseases (HIV/AIDS), bone & joint diseases and others. In 2020, heart diseases segment is dominating the market as the patients do not get long term hospitalization suffering from heart disease. Hence, home healthcare services providers provide beneficiary services among these patients. According to European Heart Network AISBL, approximately 11.3 million new cases of CVD in Europe were found in the year 2017. Increasing cases of diseases has leaded the demand for home healthcare to provide better facilities among patient during treatment.

On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segmented into retail sales and direct tenders. In 2020, the direct tenders segment is dominating the market as major services providers demand for the devices from the manufacturers and it has been observed that the revenue generation from the direct sales are high; hence it is dominating as well as growing in the market.

Home Healthcare Market Country Level Analysis

Home healthcare market is analysed and market size information is provided by country, type, disease and distribution channel.

The countries covered in the home healthcare market report are Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Belgium, Netherlands, Switzerland, Norway, Ireland, Austria, Lithuania, Poland, Hungary, Rest of Europe.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as new sales, replacement sales, country demographics, regulatory acts and import-export tariffs are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of sales channels are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Increasing Geriatric Population

Home healthcare market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in medical device industry with home healthcare sales, impact of technological development in healthcare sector and changes in regulatory scenarios with their support for the home healthcare market.

Competitive Landscape and Home Healthcare Market Share Analysis

Home healthcare market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product trials pipelines, product approvals, patents, product width and breadth, application dominance, technology lifeline curve. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to home healthcare market.

Many joint ventures and developments are also initiated by the companies worldwide which are also accelerating the home healthcare market.

For instance,

In April 2018, Air Liquide’s has entered in acquisition with EOVE which is a France based company. The acquisition has leaded the company to reinforce its expertise in home ventilation for chronic respiratory failure. This acquisition has lead company to enhance their business in home healthcare sector. .

In May 2016, Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands) has introduced CareSensus connected sensors platform by entering in partnership with Right to home. With this partnership agreement, the company introduced the benefits of Internet of Things (IoT) into the homes of seniors. This may help the company to strengthen their position in market.

Partnership, joint ventures and other strategies enhances the company market share with increased coverage and presence. It also provides the benefit for organisation to improve their offering for home healthcare through expanded model range.

Customization Available : Europe Home Healthcare Market

