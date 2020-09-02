GLOBAL CAR-T THERAPY TREATMENT MARKET SHOWING TREMENDOUS GROWTH WITH TOP PLAYERS NOVARTIS AG, GILEAD SCIENCES, INC, ABBVIE INC, ADAPTIMMUNE, AMGEN INC

An expert team performs systematic, object-oriented and complete market research study to provide with the facts associated with any subject in the field of marketing via this report. The Global CAR-T Therapy Treatment Market report has a lot to offer to both established and new players in the ABC industry with which they can completely understand the market. SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis methods are used wherever applicable, while generating this report. One of the most important parts of this Global CAR-T Therapy Treatment Market report is competitor analysis with which businesses can estimate or analyse the strengths and weaknesses of the competitors.

Global CAR-T therapy treatment market is rising gradually with a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Growing prevalence of cancer worldwide where CAR-T cell therapies act as a dominant treatment and new launches of the product are the key factors for market growth.

Global CAR-T Therapy Treatment Market By Therapeutic Application (Leukemia, Pancreatic Cancer, Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer, Gastric Cancer and Others), Development Processes (Autologous CAR-T Cells, Allogeneic CAR-T Cells and Others), Structure (First Generation CAR-T Cells, Second Generation CAR-T Cells, Third Generation CAR-T Cells, Others), Drugs (Yescarta, Kymriah, Actemra and Others), End-Users (Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Competitive Analysis:

Global CAR-T therapy treatment market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Global CAR-T therapy treatment market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Players:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global CAR-T therapy treatment market are Novartis AG, Gilead Sciences, Inc, AbbVie Inc, Adaptimmune, Amgen Inc, Atara Biotherapeutics., Aurora Biopharma, Autolus, Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, BioAtla LLC. , bluebird bio, Inc, CELGENE CORPORATION, CARINA BIOTECH, CARsgen Therapeutics, Cartherics Pty ltd, Cellectis, Ziopharm Oncology, Inc, Xyphos, TrakCel , Tmunity Therapeutics, Tessa Therapeutics Ltd, TC BioPharm Limited, Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc and others.

Market Drivers

High prevalence of cancer worldwide where CAR-T cell therapies is dominant treatment is driving the growth of this market

Strategic alliance between the companies to make available CAR-T cell therapies worldwide is also acting as a driver for the market

Ongoing clinical trial is being conducted by many pharmaceuticals companies is propelling the market growth

Application of latest technologies in the health care industry can also act as a market driver

Market Restraints

High cost involved in research and development for CAR-T cell therapies is restricting the growth for the market

Scientific and major technical challenges for production of disease specific novel CAR-T cell therapies will hamper the market growth

Lack of expertise and inadequate knowledge about CAR-T cell therapies in some developing countries

Segmentation: Global CAR-T Therapy Treatment Market

By Therapeutic Application

Leukemia

Pancreatic Cancer

Breast Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Lung Cancer

Others

By Development Processes

Autologous CAR-T Cells

Allogeneic CAR-T Cells

Others

By Structure

First Generation CAR-T Cells

Second Generation CAR-T Cells

Third Generation CAR-T Cells

Fourth Generation CAR-T Cells

Others

By Targeted Antigens

Antigens on Solid Tumors Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor (EGFR) Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor Variant III (EGFRvIII) Human Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor-2 (HER2) Mesothelin (MSLN) Prostate-Specific Membrane Antigen (PSMA) Disialoganglioside 2 (GD2) Interleukin-13Ra2 (IL13Ra2) Glypican-3 (GPC3) Others

Antigens on Hematologic Malignancies Cluster of Differentiation-19(CD19) Cluster of Differentiation-20(CD20) Cluster of Differentiation-22(CD22) Cluster of Differentiation-30(CD30) Cluster of Differentiation-33(CD33)

Others

By Drugs

Yescarta

Kymriah

Actemra

Others

By End-Users

Hospitals Homecare Specialty Clinics Others



Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2019, Gilead Sciences, Inc received approval in Canada for Yescarta (axicabtagene ciloleucel), Chimeric Antigen Receptor T (CAR T) cell therapy from the Health Canada for the treatment of relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma in adult patients given after two or more lines of systemic therapy. The approval of Yescarta is set to change the treatment landscape for the patients suffering from non-Hodgkin lymphoma throughout the Canada

In August 2018, Novartis AG received approval from European Commission for Kymriah (tisagenlecleucel), formerly known as CTL019 which is CAR-T cell therapy for the treatment of B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia in pediatric and young adult patients up to 25 years old. The approval of Kymriah addresses the significant unmet medical needs for patients and save the lives

Research Methodology: Global CAR-T Therapy Treatment Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Primary Respondents

Reasons to Purchase this Report