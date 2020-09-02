What Are the Growing Drivers of IP Telephony Market 2027|key players like Avaya INC.,Mitel Networks Corporation,NEC Corporation,MICROSOFT CORPORATION

Driving factors such as widespread availability of integration support and migration strategies, Potential to enhance the quality of customer support and service are anticipated to have a significant impact on the development of IP telephony market in the coming years.

The key trend which will predominantly affect the IP telephony market in a coming year is companies in the IP Telephony value chain would tap into the opportunities provided by the new GDPR regulation. The new regulation that shook the entire telecom industry in the recent time, the GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation) regulation is on the contrary expected to provide the IP telephony market players with growth opportunities.

Up till now the IP telephony along with its flexibility and several other advantages come with an array of vulnerabilities, and the advent of GDPR regulation compulsorily addresses these vulnerabilities, particularly those, which directly impact the privacy aspect.

Some of the key players of IP Telephony Market:

Avaya INC.,Mitel Networks Corporation,NEC Corporation,MICROSOFT CORPORATION,Cisco Systems, Inc.,Panasonic Corporation,Yealink Inc.,Toshiba Corporation,Ascom Holding AG,Polycom, Inc.

The IP Telephony market is segmented on the basis of the component, which comprises hardware, software, and services. The hardware segment further comprises IP Desktop Phones, DECT Phones, IP Conference Phones, and other IP Phones. The softphone segment focuses on software-based IP phones, whereas the services segment is grounded on installation & maintenance and professional services.

The Global IP Telephony Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global IP Telephony market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall IP Telephony market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

Global analysis of IP Telephony Market from 2017 – 2027 illustrating the progression of the market. Forecast and analysis of IP Telephony Market by Dosage, Route of Administration and Application from 2017 – 2027. Forecast and analysis of IP Telephony Market in five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America.

