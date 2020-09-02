Future Growth of SLAM Technology Market by Focusing on Players as IBM Corporation, Microsoft, Oracle, SAP

Simultaneous Localization and Mapping (SLAM) technology makes it easier for a device or robot to map the environment to position them in real-time using algorithms, computer vision, and in-depth learning methodologies. For autonomous systems, it is used to help locate an object and map the layout using surroundings. Localization and mapping are the most critical elements of SLAM technology, which offer lucrative opportunities for applications based on augmented and virtual reality.

The research report on SLAM Technology Market provides comprehensive analysis on market status and development trend, including types, applications, rising technology and region. A number of analysis tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis have been employed to provide an accurate understanding of this market.

Some of the Key Players of SLAM Technology Market:

Amazon Web Services Inc., Carestream Health, Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Inc., Google, Hewlett-Packard Development Company L.P., IBM Corporation, Microsoft, Oracle, SAP

Segmentation:

Based on type, the SLAM technology market is segmented into: EKF SLAM, Fast SLAM, Graph-Based SLAM, and Others.

On the basis of product, the market is segmented into: Mechanical LiDAR, and Solid-State LiDAR.

On the basis of installation, the market is segmented into: Airborne, and Ground-Based. Based on application, the market is segmented into: Robotics, UAV, AR/VR, Automotive

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global SLAM Technology market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2024 for overall SLAM Technology market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

Table of Content:

Market Overview Competition Analysis by Players Company (Top Players) Profiles SLAM Technology Market Size by Type and Application US Market Status and Outlook EU Development Market Status and Outlook Japan Market Development Status and Outlook China Market Status and Outlook India SLAM Technology Market Status and Outlook Southeast Asia Market Status and Outlook Market Forecast by Region, Type, and Application Market Dynamics Market Effect Factor Analysis Research Finding/ Conclusion Appendix

