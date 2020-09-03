Global Energy-Efficient Building Market-Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – By Type, Material, End User, and Region

Global Energy-Efficient Building Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.70 % during a forecast period.



Global Energy-Efficient Building Market

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of the market leader, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The energy efficiency of a building is referred by the rate at which energy is lost through the physical structure of the building and the rate at which energy is used to meet up the energy requirements. The Energy-Efficient Buildings are offering the greatest potential for achieving significant GHG emission reduction at low cost in developed and developing countries.

Global Energy-Efficient Building Market, Dynamics:

The Energy-Efficient Buildings are consist of the more than 40% of global energy, 25% of global water, 40% of global resources, which can emit approximately 1/3 of GHG emissions. With an introduction of energy-efficient building and commercially available technologies, energy consumption in buildings can be reduced by nearly about 30 to 80%.

The Energy-Efficient Building Sector has tremendous potential for reducing greenhouse gas emissions at low cost. In the developing countries, a broader range of financing option is requiring to be explored through international mechanisms like CDM and public-private partnerships. An increase in demand for energy-efficiency in existing building is one of the primary factors for the growth of global energy-efficient building market. Green buildings are also assisting in the availability of a sustainable energy resource for efficient operations. In addition, the demand for energy-efficiency building to increase the efficiency of existing buildings by retrofitting is also expected to boost the market growth. However, high operational costs to refurbish the buildings are expected to limit the global energy-efficient building market growth.

Global Energy-Efficient Building Market, Segment Analysis:

Commercial energy efficiency technologies are assisting to reduce energy consumption within a wide array of commercial building types like government, educational and university, institutional, and private sector buildings, which includes offices, commercial space, warehouses, and other applicable facilities across the globe. Energy efficiency buildings are offers the features like sustainable, intelligent, and reduced ecological footprint. The energy efficiency buildings contain building materials, which are expected to increase energy efficiency and reduce water consumption. The energy efficiency building practice is becoming popular, which drives the demand for green building construction. The energy efficiency building material is one of the sustainable design construction and operation strategies that help to reduce environmental impacts.

Global Energy-Efficient Building Market, Regional Analysis:

Europe region is a global leader in sustainability legislation and initiatives, with commercial buildings, which is playing essential role in meeting ambitious targets set. The demand for intelligent digital building technologies is increasing in Europe, which is expected to continue toward its long-term goals of efficiency to reduce overall carbon emissions. The energy efficiency priorities in Europe are depending on more unreliable and inefficient energy infrastructure versus in buildings and robust mechanisms that facilitate building. The Germany is expected to add over US$XX Bn during the forecast period.

In recent years, The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at a XX% rate of CAGR during the forecast because of the rapid urbanization, sharp expansion of the urban building floor area and rise in space cooling demand. There is a sizable opportunity in the developing economies for policymakers, civil society and practitioners to support accelerated building efficiency action through better policies, investments and performance management systems. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces are expected to shape growth and development of demand patterns in developing countries in Asia-Pacific.

Global Energy-Efficient Building Market, Competitive Analysis:

Some of the key players in the business of global energy efficient buildings are cleantech group, ameresco inc, knauf insulation, serious energy inc., KMC Controls Inc. and Architectural Energy Corporation. Key players are offering a complete range of intelligent building systems and deliver complete turnkey solutions for buildings. The prominent key players are focusing on the development of large product portfolio of energy-efficient building, which customized to the client’s requirement.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Energy-Efficient Building Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market has been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Energy-Efficient Building Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Energy-Efficient Building Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Energy-Efficient Building Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Energy-Efficient Building Market

Global Energy-Efficient Building Market, By Type

• HVAC

• Lighting

• Building Controls

• Water Efficiency

• Water Heating

• Building Envelope

• Other

Global Energy-Efficient Building Market, By Material

• Roofing

• Fibre Cement

• Concrete Tiles

• Insulation

• Construction chemicals

• Sealants

• Water Proofers

• Others

Global Energy-Efficient Building Market, By End User

• Residential

• Commercial

• Industrial Sector

Global Energy-Efficient Building Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key players operating in Global Energy-Efficient Building Market

• BuildingIQ, Inc.

• EnerNOC, Inc.

• GridPoint, Inc.

• Honeywell Building Solutions

• Johnson Controls, Inc.

• Pacific Controls

• Schneider Electric SA

• Siemens Building Technologies, Inc.

• Cleantech Group

• Ameresco Inc

• Knauf Insulation

• Serious Energy Inc.

• KMC Controls Inc.

• Architectural Energy Corporation

