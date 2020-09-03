Global Microgrid Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Type, Offering, Consumption pattern and Region

Global Microgrid Market is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026 from US$ 22.13Bn in 2018 at CAGR of XX%.

A microgrid is a combination of technologies such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution and is used on a small scale as compared to the conventional macro grid. It performs functions, for instance, adding or removing new energy resources without modifying existing components. A microgrid is a localized group of electricity sources and sinks (loads) that usually operates connected to and synchronous with the traditional centralized grid, but can disconnect and maintain operation autonomously as physical or economic conditions dictate.

Microgrids can be used as a composition of multiple energy generation sources, for instance, solar, wind, biomass, geothermal, and fossil fuel, to generate and supply electricity to a local community, university, and military base is anticipated to be the major driver of the microgrid market. Moreover, high installation & maintenance cost of microgrids and lack of knowledge about procedures to secure license right for connecting multisite microgrids are the restraints of the market.

Software is booming the microgrid market globally. Microgrid software as a service is a remotely-hosted microgrid control solution. Software service is designed for campuses, institutions, infrastructures, and utilities that want advanced monitoring, control, and optimization of distributed energy at an affordable cost without the hassle of managing and maintaining on-site IT infrastructure.

Grid-connected is also called grid-tied and off-grid. Grid-connectivity was the dominant segment, accounting for over 55% of the market share, in terms of value, in 2017. A grid-connected segment is projected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period, owing to increasing demand for power from underdeveloped and developing countries.

Region-wise, North America is currently leading the microgrid market. The Canada and U.S. are relatively advanced countries who witnessed early adoption of microgrid solutions in North America. The governments in these countries have recognised the need for a reliable and secure energy source which would take off the load from traditional power generation methods. The U.S. market is mostly focused on grid resiliency and reliability of power supply. A number of the large portion of the microgrid projects have been deployed by the military. In the future, other consumer segments are estimated to embrace microgrids, which would drive the market significantly.

Scope of the Global Microgrid Market

Global Microgrid Market, by Type

• Grid Connected

• Remote/Island

Global Microgrid Market, by Offering

• Software

• Hardware

• Service

Global Microgrid Market, by Consumption pattern

• Urban & Metropolitan

• Semi-urban

• Rural/Island

Global Microgrid Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global Microgrid Market

• Lockheed Martin Corporation

• ZBB Energy Corporation

• ABB Ltd.

• GE Digital Energy

• Power Analytics Corporation

• Consert Inc.

• Viridity Energy, Inc.

• S&C Electric Company

• Chevron Energy

• Toshiba Corporation,

• HOMER Energy LLC

• Honeywell International Inc.

• Microgrid Energy LLC

• Siemens.

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Microgrid Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Microgrid Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Microgrid Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Microgrid Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Microgrid Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Microgrid Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Microgrid Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Microgrid by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Microgrid Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Microgrid Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Microgrid Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

