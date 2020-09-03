Global Non Woven Fabrics Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) by Technology, by Material, by Application & Region

Global Non Woven Fabrics Market was valued US$26.11 Bn in 2018 and is estimated to reach US$XX Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of XX %.



Global Non Woven Fabrics MarketThe report study has analyzed revenue impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of the market leader, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Non-Woven fabrics market is segmented by Technology, by Materials, by Application & by Region. Technology is divided into Dry-Laid, Spun melt, Wet-Laid. Materials is classify into PP, PET, PE, Rayon, Wood Pulp, BICO. Applications of non-woven fabric market is Hygiene, Construction, Wipes, Upholstery, Filtration, and Automotive. Regions are divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.

Non-woven fabrics market hold anticipation due to the drivers having upward growth of the textile industry. Drivers of Non-woven fabric markets are growth of modern healthcare in developing Markets, rise in the birth rate in emerging economies and increase in geriatric population in western countries, development in awareness about environment-friendly fabrics and regulatory framework promoting the use of non-woven fabrics. Availability of raw materials is the restrain of market. Opportunities of market are increase in importance of geotextiles, proliferation of new technologies, and rise in standards of living.

Based on technology, Dry-Laid is mostly used technology for manufacturing non-woven fabric. Dry-laid non-woven fabrics find wide application in wipes, personal care, and packaging markets. The growth in these industries can be attributed to the rise in disposable income levels and rapid urbanization will drive the dry-laid non-woven fabrics market.

Based on application, Hygiene is most dominating segment of the market. In the hygiene, nonwovens are considered articles of everyday use without distinctive characteristics. Feminine hygiene products, baby diapers, adult incontinence products and wet towels are just some examples of the numerous applications of nonwovens that enter every phase of our daily lives.

In terms of region, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the largest consumer, globally, owing to the commissioning of additional capacities, as well as increase in the production of nonwoven fabric in the region. Rapid increase in investments and advancements in the Indian healthcare sector shall further augment the growth of the nonwoven fabric market in the region during the forecast period.

Non-woven fabrics market is dominated by Key players such DuPont , Kimberly- Clarke , Berry Global Group, Ahlstrom-Munksj Freudenberg , Suominen , Johns Manville , Fitesa , TWE Group ,Toray Industries , Avgol industries, Asahi Kasei, Fiberweb , Umzamo Nonwovens , Sunshine Nonwoven Fabric , Autotech Nonwovens , Hollingsworth & Vose , Milliken & Company , Pegas Nonwovens , Fibertex Nonwovens , Cygnus Group , HydroWEB , US Felt Company, Bayteks Tekstil, Avintiv Inc., Freudenberg SE, Ahlstrom, Kimberly-Clark, DowDupont, P.H. Glatfelter Company, Suominen Corporation, Johns Manvile (JM), Toray Industries, Inc.

Scope of Report Global Non-Woven Fabrics Market:

Global Non-Woven Fabrics Market, by Technology:

• Dry-laid

• Spun melt

• Wet-laid

Global Non-Woven Fabrics Market, by Material:

• Polypropylene (PP)

• Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

• Polyethylene(PE)

• Rayon

• Wood pulp

• Bi-component(BICO)

Global Non-Woven Fabrics Market, by Application:

• Hygiene

• Construction

• Wipes

• Upholstery

• Filtration

• Automotive

Global Non-Woven Fabrics Market, by Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players Analysed in the Global Non-Woven Fabrics Market

• DuPont

• Kimberly- Clarke

• Berry Global Group

• Ahlstrom-Munksj Freudenberg

• Suominen

• Johns Manville

• Fitesa

• TWE Group

• Toray Industries

• Avgol industries

• Asahi Kasei

• Fiberweb

• Umzamo Nonwovens

• Sunshine Nonwoven Fabric

• Autotech Nonwovens

• Hollingsworth & Vose

• Milliken & Company

• Pegas Nonwovens

• Fibertex Nonwovens

• Cygnus Group

• HydroWEB

• US Felt Company

• Bayteks Tekstil

• Avintiv Inc.

• Freudenberg SE

• Ahlstrom

• Kimberly-Clark

• DowDupont, P.H. Glatfelter Company

• Suominen Corporation

• Johns Manvile (JM)

• Toray Industries, Inc.

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Non Woven Fabrics Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Non Woven Fabrics Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Non Woven Fabrics Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Non Woven Fabrics Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Non Woven Fabrics Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Non Woven Fabrics Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Non Woven Fabrics Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Non Woven Fabrics by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Non Woven Fabrics Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Non Woven Fabrics Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Non Woven Fabrics Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

