Global Shale Gas Market – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Product, Technology, Application and Geography

Global Shale Gas Market was valued US$ 60.02 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 100.01 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.59 % during a forecast period.Global Shale Gas MarketShale gas is natural gas trapped within the shale formation, and is derived from underground shale deposits that are broken up by hydraulic fracturing. Shale gas emits less carbon content compared to coal; therefore, it could be used as a cleaner energy option for many countries that are presently depending on coal and crude oil, as an energy source.

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/22520

The report analyses factors like drivers, restrains and challenges, which affecting market from demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics during the forecast period.

The increasing popularity of shale gas coupled with the growing awareness regarding the benefits of shale gas as an energy resource are driving the growth in the global shale gas market. The increasing economic activity around the world has increased the emission of carbon dioxide. Many countries are focusing to decarbonize this emission by shifting to conventional energy into renewable energy is expected to booming the global shale gas market.

Freshwater availability is a key challenge in the global shale gas market. Limited availability of freshwater is becoming stumbling block for rapid development of shale resources through hydraulic fracturing.

Hydraulic fracturing is a well stimulus process, which uses water and chemicals to open the pores of rock formation. This creates a path for crude oil and natural gas to flow into the well manner. Hydraulic fracturing has been widely used as it rises the productivity of wells. It cracks rocks using a pressurized liquid. A large amount of freshwater is required to carry out hydraulic fracturing. Shale gas formations require fracking of the sandy rock to release natural gas.

Power generation sector is projected to lead the global shale gas market during the forecast period. Low carbon footprint of shale gas compared to coal-fired is expected to increase the demand for shale gas. Furthermore, Industrial sector is expected to grow at high rate of CAGR during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to its low price. Shale gas is replacing conventional energy sources like coal, nuclear, hydro in many industries like chemical, fertilizer, hydrogel production and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the global shale gas market including regional analysis information. Geographically, North America is estimated to dominate the growth in the global shale gas market. The growth can be attributed to abundance of technically recoverable shale reserves coupled with favourable government regulation for producers supplements the shale gas production in United States.

Asia-Pacific is expected to hold significant growth in the global shale gas market owing to substantial number of reserves which are available in countries such as China, Algeria and Indonesia.

The report provides details information and strategies of the some of the key players in the global shale gas market. Major Key players includes in the global shale gas market such as Reliance Industries Limited ,SM Energy ,Talisman Energy Inc. ,BHP Billiton Limited ,Royal Dutch Shell,Conco Phillips, ExxonMobil & Chesapeake Energy Corporation, Baker Hughes Incorporation, Anadarko Petroleum Corporation, Antero Resources, Cabot Oil & Gas, Devon Energy, Encana Corporation, Chesapeake Energy Corporation, Baker Hughes Incorporation, PetroChina, Statoil, Dart Energy, Maran Gas Maritime Inc., FTS International, Inc., United Oilfield Services Inc., CONSOL Energy, Schlumberger Limited. ,BNK Petroleum Inc. ,Triangle Petroleum Corp ,Southwestern Energy Compan ,Realm Energy International ,Quicksilver Resources Inc. ,Petrohawk Energy Corp ,Mitsubishi Corp ,Marathon Oil Corp ,Lng Energy Ltd ,Junex ,Exoma Energy Ltd. And Crosstex Energy

DO INQUIRY BEFORE PURCHASING REPORT HERE: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/22520

The report gives the clear representation of current market scenario of global shale gas market, which includes projected market size in terms of value and volume, pestle analysis, porter’s analysis factors in the market.

Scope of the Global Shale Gas Market

Global Shale Gas Market, By Technology

• Hydraulic Fracturing

• Horizontal Drilling

• Water Use

Global Shale Gas Market, By End User

• Industrial

• Power generation

• Residential

• Commercial

• Transportation

• Other

Global Shale Gas Market, By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players in Global Shale Gas Market

• Reliance Industries Limited

• SM Energy

• Talisman Energy Inc.

• BHP Billiton Limited

• Royal Dutch Shell

• Conco Phillips

• ExxonMobil & Chesapeake Energy Corporation

• Baker Hughes Incorporation

• Anadarko Petroleum Corporation

• Antero Resources

• Cabot Oil & Gas

• Devon Energy

• Encana Corporation

• Chesapeake Energy Corporation

• Baker Hughes Incorporation

• PetroChina

• Statoil

• Dart Energy

• Maran Gas Maritime Inc.

• FTS International, Inc.

• United Oilfield Services Inc.

• CONSOL Energy

• Schlumberger Limited.

• BNK Petroleum Inc.

• Triangle Petroleum Corp

• Southwestern Energy Compan

• Realm Energy International

• Quicksilver Resources Inc.

• Petrohawk Energy Corp

• Mitsubishi Corp

• Marathon Oil Corp

• Lng Energy Ltd.

• Junex

• Exoma Energy Ltd.

• Crosstex Energy

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Shale Gas Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Shale Gas Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Shale Gas Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Shale Gas Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Shale Gas Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Shale Gas Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Shale Gas Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Shale Gas by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Shale Gas Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Shale Gas Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Shale Gas Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Shale Gas Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-shale-gas-market/22520/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website:www.maximizemarketresearch.com