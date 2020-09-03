Global Micro Irrigation Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) –by Product Type, Application, and Region

Global Micro Irrigation Market was valued at US$ 3.7 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 12.87 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 16.86% during a forecast period.Global Micro Irrigation Market, by Product TypeSprinkler irrigation is anticipated to hold the largest share in the global micro irrigation market during the forecast period. Growing protected farming trend and rising developments in sprinkler irrigation are expected to boost the micro-irrigation market growth across the globe. Orchard crops segment is expected to lead the micro-irrigation market growth during the forecast period across the globe owing to the use of micro irrigation is increasing the production of the crop. Plantation crops are estimated to generate the highest CAGR in the global micro irrigation market during the forecast period as rising demand for huge productivity of yields from the plantations.

Micro-irrigation help to improve the productivity of food is propelling the micro-irrigation market growth across the globe. Increasing awareness regarding technological advancements among consumers is surging the global micro irrigation market growth. Various government bodies are focusing to increase the productivity of food using advanced equipment’s and also they provide funds to farmers for purchasing this equipment. The growing demand for solutions to increase the production of food is expected to boost the global micro irrigation market growth during the forecast period. Micro-irrigation have benefits such as reduction in manual work, labor and loss of crop are estimated to hold the largest share in the global micro irrigation market. In addition, increasing disposable incomes of consumers and rising population subsequently increasing demand for food is another driving factor in the global micro irrigation market and at the same time, a high cost of maintenance is projected to act as a restraint to the global micro irrigation market. The report provides an in-detail list of drivers and restraints, which are influencing the market growth.

Additionally, provides expected opportunities and emerging trends.

The Asia Pacific is estimated to hold the largest share in the market during the forecast period. Growing demand for food and rising population is boosting the micro-irrigation market growth. Increasing awareness regarding benefits of micro irrigation among consumers is expected to surge the market growth. India and China are expected to fuel the micro-irrigation market growth owing to increasing GDP of these countries and live-hood of people is majorly depend on farming. 9th international micro irrigation conference is held in India is also expected to drive the micro-irrigation market growth in a positive way. North America is also expected to hold the largest share in the market during the forecast period rising innovation of products and easy availability of micro irrigation in the market. The report includes a detailed study of Porter’s Five Forces model to analyze the different factors affecting the growth of the market. Moreover, the study also covers a market attractiveness analysis, PESTLE analysis, Value Chain Analysis, and SWOT analysis.

Key player's studies, analyzed, profiled and benchmarked in Micro Irrigation Market are Valmont Industries, Inc., Hunter Industries, The Toro Company, Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd., and Nelson Irrigation.

Scope of the Global Micro Irrigation Market

Global Micro Irrigation Market, by Product Type

• Sprinkler Irrigation

• Drip Irrigation

Global Micro Irrigation Market, by Application

• Plantation Crops

• Field Crops

• Orchard Crops

Global Micro Irrigation Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating in Global Micro Irrigation Market

• Valmont Industries, Inc.

• Hunter Industries

• The Toro Company

• Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd.

• Nelson Irrigation

• Netafim Ltd.

• Lindsay Corporation

• T-L Irrigation Co.

• Rain Bird Corporation

• Rivulis Irrigation

• Netafim

• Rivulis

• Harvel

