Artificial Intelligence (AI) Construction Market – Industry Analysis & Forecast (2019-2026) – by Technology, Stage, Deployment Type, Component, Application, Geography

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Construction Market is expected to reach US$ XX Million in 2026 from USD XX Million in 2019, with a CAGR XX%.



The growth of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Construction Market is driven by factors such as increasing need for more safety measures at construction sites and capability of the Artificial Intelligence in construction to reduce the production costs.

As cloud-based applications and mobile devices are increasing, the amount of data which is captured on a job site has grown exponentially in the last 10 years. Artificial intelligence provides services that human cannot processor will take too much time. Actions which hamper construction can now use artificial intelligence to improve productivity, safety, quality, and scheduling. Construction industry deals with a labour shortage and less productivity, artificial intelligence helps to overcome this barrier.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Construction Market is segmented by Technology, Stage, Deployment Type, Component, Application, and Geography. Artificial Intelligence (AI) Construction Market for machine learning and deep learning will grow at maximum rate during the forecast period owing to the rising need to analyze dark data and increasing need to improve business functions.

Among deployment types, Cloud deployment is expected to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period because of its features like Flexibility, Disaster recovery, Document control, Security etc.

IBM is a global American multinational company and worldwide popular vendor which Provides dedicated software, hardware, and services. In July 2017, IBM launched its Watson-based service platform which is created on cloud and designed to improve service providers operations.

A SAP is another important vendor in AI Construction which provides business software. SAP offers many products like analytics, customer engagement, and commerce, finance, human resources, Internet of Things (IoT) and digital supply chain, etc.

In July 2017, SAP extended its global partnership with Fujitsu Limited. The partnership planned to deliver advanced ERP solutions to AI and IoT consumers. SAP launched an AI platform In May 2017. The SAP Leonardo Machine Learning platform finds data patterns and analyses them by studying the texts, images, and voices which helps in business growth.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive Artificial Intelligence (AI) Construction Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Artificial Intelligence (AI) Construction Market North America for Asia Pacific dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Construction Market North America for Asia Pacific size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Construction Market North America for Asia Pacific make the report investor’s guide.

The scope of the Report:

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Construction Market, by Technology: Machine Learning and Deep Learning, Natural Language Processing

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Construction Market, by Stage: Pre-Construction, Construction Stage, Post-Construction

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Construction Market, by Deployment Type: on-Cloud, On-Premises

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Construction Market, by Component: Solutions, Services

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Construction Market, by Application: Residential, Commercial, and Public

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Construction Market, by Geography: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America

Key Players:

1. IBM

2. Microsoft

3. Oracle

4. SAP

5. Alice Technologies

6. eSUB

7. SmarTVid.Io

8. DarKTrace

9. Aurora Computer Services

10. Autodesk

11. Jaroop

12. Lili.Ai

13. Predii

14. Assignar

15. Deepomatic

16. Coins Global

17. Beyond Limits

18. Doxel

19. Askporter

20. Plangrid

21. Renoworks Software

22. Building System Planning

23. Bentley Systems

