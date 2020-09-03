Global Network Camera and Video Analytics Market -Industry Analysis & Forecast(2019 – 2026) _By Technology, By Products, By Resolution, By Applications, By Function, By System Architecture, By Geography

Global Network Camera and Video Analytics Market is expected to reach USD 12,789.40 Million by 2026 from USD XX Million in 2018 at a CAGR of XX% (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).

Increasing criminal activities, terrorist attacks, demand for the intelligent security systems and the dwelling infrastructure are the major factors driving the Global Network Camera and Video Analytics Market. The advanced surveillance systems provide the advantage of remote monitoring over physical security, hence increasing the demand in the Global Network Camera and Video Analytics Market. The network camera and the video analytics market is gaining prominence owing to the developments in the technology. The video surveillance market is changing rapidly from the standalone solutions to the networked solutions, analog to the digital systems, and the growing array of the complex video analytics.The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Global Network Camera and Video Analytics Market are majorly segmented by technology, products, functions, resolution, verticals, and system architecture. By technology, the market is segmented as connectivity, image compression technology, operational and an image sensor. The market is segmented by products, which includes fixed, dome, PTZ, and others. The Network Camera and Video Analytics are also segmented by resolution, which include megapixel, analog, wide dynamic range and others. Network Camera and Video Analytics are applied in different applications including government, institutional, commercial and others. On the basis of function, the network camera, and video analytics market is segregated into the real-time video, business intelligence and video indexing. Based on the system architecture, the network camera, and video analytics are categorized into distributed or edge-based analytics and centralized or server-based analytics.

Geographically, the Global Network Camera and Video Analytics Market have been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. North America is expected to be largest market for Global Network Camera and Video Analytics Market during the forecast period due to the reasons such as the increasing awareness about the network surveillance and the growth of technology backed up by the investments made by the government.

The years that have been considered for the study are:

• Base year – 2018

• Estimated year – 2019

• Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/7235

Key Highlights:

•Assessment of market definition along with the identification of key players and analysis of their strategies to determine the competitive outlook of the Global Network Camera and Video Analytics Market, opportunities, drivers, restraints and challenges for this market during the forecast period

• Complete quantitative analysis of the industry from 2016 to 2024 to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities

• In-depth analysis of the industry on the basis of market segments, market dynamics, market size, competition & companies involved value chain

• Global Network Camera and Video Analytics – Product & Service Market analysis and comprehensive segmentation with respect to the technology, products, functions, resolution, applications, system architecture, and geography to assist in strategic business planning

• Global Network Camera and Video Analytics – Product & Service Market analysis and forecast for five major geographies North America, Europe, Asia pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America and their key regions

Research Methodology:

The market is estimated by triangulation of data points obtained from various sources and feeding them into a simulation model created individually for each market. The data points are obtained from paid and unpaid sources along with paid primary interviews with key opinion leaders (KOLs) in the market. KOLs from both, demand and supply side were considered while conducting interviews to get unbiased idea of the market. This exercise was done at country level to get fair idea of the market in countries considered for this study. Later this country specific data was accumulated to come up with regional numbers and then arrive at global market value for Global Network Camera and Video Analytics Market.

Global Network Camera and Video Analytics Market

Key Players in the Global Network Camera and Video Analytics Market Are:

• Agent video intelligence

• Axis Communication Ab.

• Bosch Security

• Honeywell Security Group

• ObjectVideo Inc.

• VideoIQ Inc.

• ADT Security Services Inc.

• Arecont Vision LLC.

• Bikal UK.

• CISCO Systems Inc.

• Milestone Systems

• Pelco Inc.

• Avigilon Corporation

• BASLER AG

• Intuvision, Inc.

Key Target Audience:

• Network Camera and Video Analytics material manufacturers

• Raw material suppliers

• Network Camera and Video Analytics traders and distributors

• Research & development institutions

• Industry Associations

DO INQUIRY BEFORE PURCHASING REPORT HERE: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/7235

The scope of the Global Network Camera and Video Analytics Market:

Research report categorizes the Global Network Camera and Video Analytics – Product & Service Market based on technology, products, functions, resolution, applications, system architecture, and geography (region wise). Market size by value is estimated and forecasted with the revenues of leading companies operating in the Global Network Camera and Video Analytics – Product & Service Market with key developments in companies and Global Network Camera and Video Analytics Market trends.

Global Network Camera and Video Analytics Market, By Technology

• Connectivity

• Image Compression Technology

• Operational

• Image Sensor

Global Network Camera and Video Analytics Market, By Products

• Fixed

• Dome

• PTZ

• Others

Global Network Camera and Video Analytics Market, By Resolution

• Megapixel

• Analog

• Wide Dynamic Range

• Others

Global Network Camera and Video Analytics Market, By Applications

• Government

• Institutional

• Commercial

• Others

Global Network Camera and Video Analytics Market, By Function

• Real-Time Video

• Business Intelligence

• Video Indexing

Global Network Camera and Video Analytics Market, By System Architecture

• Distributed Or Edge-Based Analytics

• Centralized Or Server-Based Analytics

Global Network Camera and Video Analytics Market, By Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Network Camera and Video Analytics Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Network Camera and Video Analytics Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Network Camera and Video Analytics Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Network Camera and Video Analytics Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Network Camera and Video Analytics Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Network Camera and Video Analytics Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Network Camera and Video Analytics Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Network Camera and Video Analytics by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Network Camera and Video Analytics Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Network Camera and Video Analytics Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Network Camera and Video Analytics Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Network Camera and Video Analytics Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-network-camera-and-video-analytics-market/7235/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website: www.maximizemarketresearch.com