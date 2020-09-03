Global Building-integrated Photovoltaics Market- Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Technology, Application, End User, and Region

Global Building-integrated Photovoltaics Market was valued US$ 10.50 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 18.10 % during a forecast period.

A building-integrated photovoltaic system is a vital component of the building, which is used to transforms solar energy into electricity and delivers protection from climatic conditions and noise to the building structure.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The rise in demand for nearly zero-energy buildings and an introduction of the BIPV technologies and solutions and regulations related to building energy performance are some of the prominent factors behind the growth of the global building-integrated photovoltaics market. Additionally, an increase in the adoption of renewable energy sources, which helps to maintain the aesthetic appeal of buildings is expected to boost the growth in the global building-integrated photovoltaics market.

On the other hand, the high cost of BIPV materials and installing charges are expected to limit the growth of the global building-integrated photovoltaics market. Furthermore, an introduction of ultramodern inventions in mainstream solar and other corresponding technologies and innovative and effective solar panels offers productive growth opportunities for the global building-integrated photovoltaics market.

The rooftop PV installations are expected to grow at a XX% rate of CAGR during the forecast period. The demand for integrated rooftop is increasing across the globe because of its simplest installations. Additionally, favorable government policies and rules, which are supporting net-metering for renewable power sources in countries like India, France, U.S., U.K., and Spain are expected to increase in the demand for rooftop PV installations.

The crystalline module expected to contribute US$ XX Mn share in the global building-integrated photovoltaics market. The crystalline is widely preferred material for BIPV. It is used for the production of the facades, roofs, curtain and walls. Crystalline silicon is the flexible lightweight panels, which are cheaper and more efficient over the thin-film counterparts. It is a perfect choice for applications with a permanent fixture like flat roofs.

Region-wise, the Europe region is estimated to hold the dominant position in the global building-integrated photovoltaics market. The dominant position in the market is attributed to the strict mandates regarding the switch to renewable energy sources across the European countries. An increase in government incentives, renewable energy targets and high investments in solar technology are some of the prominent drivers behind the growth of the building-integrated photovoltaics market. An introduction of eco-friendly products, which are helpful in reducing expenses on purchasing power from the grid and in building materials are expected to boost the market growth in the region.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of Global Building-integrated Photovoltaics Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market are presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analysed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Building-integrated Photovoltaics Market dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments and project the Global Building-integrated Photovoltaics Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Thyroid Gland Disorders Treatment Type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Building-integrated Photovoltaics Market make the report investor’s guide.

The Scope of the Report for Global Building-integrated Photovoltaics Market

Global Building-integrated Photovoltaics Market, By Technology

• C-Si

• Thin Film

• Crystalline

Global Building-integrated Photovoltaics Market, By Application

• Roofs

• Walls

• Glass

• Facade

• Others

Global Building-integrated Photovoltaics Market, By End User

• Residential

• Commercial

• Industrial

Global Building-integrated Photovoltaics Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Building-integrated Photovoltaics Market

• Dyesol Ltd

• AGC Solar

• Heliatek GmbH

• NanoPV Solar Inc

• Ertex solartechnik GmbH

• Hanergy Holding Group Limited

• Belectric

• Onyx Solar Energy S.L.

• BIPVco Limited

• Tesla Inc.

• Solaria Corporation

• Solaxess

• Carmanah Technologies Corporation

