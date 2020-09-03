Global Coal Fired Power Generation Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) , By Type, Technology, Application,and Region

Global Coal Fired Power Generation Market was valued US$ XXBn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XXBn by 2026, at a CAGR of around XX% during a forecast period.

The large untapped coal reserve is one of the major factors increasing the growth of the global coal-fired power generation market. Rising demand for electricity from several end-users has pushed the production of coal for the generation of electricity to meet the demand-supply gap. The past decade has seen an unprecedented increase in demand for coal-fired power generation and this is projected to upsurge further over the next few years. Moreover, with the growing concerns about greenhouse gas emissions resulting from the combustion of fossil fuels such as coal, the global demand has been shifting from conventional energy sources to more eco-friendly alternatives.

Coal gasification and fluidized beds are some cleaner methods for generation of coal-based energy. Thus, these technologies are anticipated to register a high growth rate over the forecast period. On the other hand, emerging environmental concerns have resulted in multiple regulations being allotted by governments and environment protection agencies. Technological invention has led to several alternative power generation technologies being developed that are cleaner and have lower emissions. Governments across the globe have taken several initiatives to encourage alternative cleaner electricity generation sources. Such tough regulatory framework coupled with the introduction of cleaner alternative methods is predicted to hamper the global market.

According to pulverized coal systems segment, this segment dominated the global coal fired power generation scenario in the recent years with almost half the market share followed by cyclone furnaces. Pulverized coal fired boilers use powdered coal to produce thermal energy in an attempt to efficiently use the entire boiler volume for combustion. Cyclone furnaces is the second most broadly used method for power generation.

The coal-fired power generation market is discreetly fragmented with companies focusing on clean coal technologies. By providing a complete analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and with information on the products offered by the companies, this coal-fired power generation industry analysis report will permit the clients to assess the market potential and design advanced strategies for strengthening their position in the market.

Geographically, Asia Pacific dominated the global coal fired power generation market in the recent past with 55% of total market share and is projected to witness a CAGR of XX % during the forecast period. Economies such as China and India are anticipated to aid the regional market over the forecast period. Also, North America and Europe are expected to witness marginally slower growth rate as compared to Asia Pacific due to stringent regulatory measures. Growing environmental concerns have resulted in rising acceptance of alternative power generation sources, mainly in the European region. Such advent of alternative sources is predicted to hinder growth in certain regional markets.

Scope of Global Coal Fired Power Generation Market

Global Coal Fired Power Generation Market, By Type

• Pulverized Coal Systems

• Cyclone Furnaces

• Fluidized-bed Combustion

• Coal Gasification

• Others

Global Coal Fired Power Generation Market, By Technology

• Subcritical

• CHP

• Supercritical

• Ultra-supercritical

Global Coal Fired Power Generation Market, By Application

• Industrial Sector

• Residential Sector

• Commercial Sector

Global Coal Fired Power Generation Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating in Global Coal Fired Power Generation Market

• TenagaNasionalBhd

• STEAG GmbH

• Shenhua Group Corporation Limited

• Shikoku Electric Power Company Inc.

• RWE AG

• National Thermal Power Corporation Limited

• Korea Electric Power Corporation

• Jindal India Thermal Power Limited

• Georgia Power Company

• Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd.

• E.ON SE

• Duke Energy Corporation

• Dominion Energy Solutions

• China Huaneng Group

• China Datang Corporation

• American Electric Power Company Inc.

