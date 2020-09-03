Global Ball Valves Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Type, Material type, Size, End user & by Region

Global Ball Valves Market was valued US$ 10.3Bn in 2018 and is estimated to reach US$ 13.9Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of 3.82%.Global Ball Valves Market, by Region



Ball valves are a spherical closure unit, which enables on and off control of flow. Two way ball valves are considered to be the most common and highly used ball valves. The global ball valve market, ball valves are being used in various sectors such as aerospace & defence, oil, and gas industry and between them. Demand for industrialization is a rise in developing economies, so is the need for ball valves. This factor is estimated to drive the growth of the global ball valves market. In the recent past, a concept known as (IoT) Internet of Things for customized products has emerged.

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/22502

Trunnion mounted ball valves type segment of ball valve market globally is expected to continue its dominance. A trunnion mounted ball offers lower operating torque of the ball in comparison to a floating ball. This helps in reducing the complete cost of value actuation package as it reduces the size of the actuator when the ball valve is actuated.

Energy and power sector is dominating the ball valves market. According to International Energy Agency, countries, such as China are rigorously upgrading their power infrastructure and regularly investing toward electrification, which is likely to boost the growth prospect for ball valve market globally. As ball valves are instrumental in the control and operation of several renewable energy processes, the demand for the market is expected to rise during the forecast period.

Cast iron segment is used in wide range of applications such as automotive, pipes and machines owing to its cast ability, quite low melting point, excellent machinability, excellent fluidity, wear resistance and resistance to deformation. Additionally, it is used for the development of common water valves in which pressure and temperature is not a strict issue.

Region-wise, Asia-Pacific’s established electronics industry and adoption of innovative technologies have provided the organizations in APAC region a competitive edge in the market. Growing urbanization and rapid industrialization in emerging economies, such as China and South Korea are driving the demand for ball valve market in the region. Energy infrastructure investments are flourishing in Asia-Pacific with the increasing demand for electricity owing to the burgeoning population and the government push for better product quality and power reliability, which are also driving the industry growth.

Key players operating in global ball valves market, merson, Flowserve Corporation, Cameron–Schlumberger Ltd., Crane Co., IMI PLC., Kitz Corporation, Metso, Neway Valves Co. Ltd., Velan Inc., Weir Group PLC, Burkert Fluid Control Systems, Curtiss-Wright Corporation, Alfa Laval, Apollo Valves, Valvitalia S.P.A , Alfa Laval AB, Swagelok Company, MRC Global Inc., Emerson Electric Company, Weir Group.

DO INQUIRY BEFORE PURCHASING REPORT HERE: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/22502

Global ball valves market report includes PESTLE analysis, competitive landscape, and Porter’s five force model. Market attractive analysis wherein all the segments are benchmarked based on the market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

Scope of Global Ball Valves Market

Global Ball Valves Market, by Type

• Floating

• Rising Stem

• Trunnion Mounted

Global Ball Valves Market, by Material type

• Alloy Based

• Bronze

• Brass

• Steel

• Cast Iron

Global Ball Valves Market, by Size

• Up to 1”

• 1”–6”

• 6”–25”

• 25”–50”

• 50” and Above

Global Ball Valves Market, by End user

• Chemicals

• Food & Beverage

• Pharmaceuticals

• Building & Construction

• Aerospace & defence

• Oil & Gas

• Water & Wastewater

• Energy & Power

• Utilities

Global Ball Valves Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Ball Valves Market

• Merson

• Flowserve Corporation

• Cameron–Schlumberger Ltd.

• Crane Co.

• IMI PLC.

• Kitz Corporation

• Metso

• Neway Valves Co. Ltd.

• Velan Inc.

• Weir Group PLC

• Burkert Fluid Control Systems

• Curtiss-Wright Corporation

• Alfa Laval

• Apollo Valves

• Valvitalia S.P.A

• Alfa Laval AB

• Swagelok Company

• MRC Global Inc.

• Emerson Electric Company

• Weir Group.

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Ball Valves Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Ball Valves Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Ball Valves Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Ball Valves Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Ball Valves Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Ball Valves Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Ball Valves Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Ball Valves by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Ball Valves Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Ball Valves Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Ball Valves Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Ball Valves Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-ball-valves-market/22502/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website:www.maximizemarketresearch.com