Global Smart Irrigation Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) –by System Type, Component, Application, and Region

Global Smart Irrigation Market was valued at US$ 791 Mn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 2701 Mn by 2026, at a CAGR of 14.62% during a forecast period.Global Smart Irrigation Market, by System Type



In terms of system type, the weather-based segment is expected to hold the largest share in the market during the forecast period due to the growing focus on farm efficiency and productivity. Rising demand for weather-based systems from commercial building contractors and landscaping is also boosting the market. Based on the component, controllers are expected to hold the largest share in the market during the forecast period due to the growing adoption of these devices for automatic irrigation scheduling in applications such as agriculture and residential sector. Smart controllers are being popular due to weather and sensor data to automatically adjust irrigation schedules to any environmental changes. On the basis of application, the residential application is expected to hold the largest share in the market during the forecast period owing to the rising importance of efficient watering practices and irrigation solutions.

Major driving factors of the market are rising demand for smart irrigation due to its help to provide a healthy, beautiful landscape while reducing water usage, rising usage of IoT, various governments are taking initiatives to promote water conservation, raised penetration of smartphones, increasing economies, rapid technological advancements, and food demand of the ever-growing population fuels across the globe, and increasing of smart cities and need for efficient irrigation systems to fuel smart irrigation adoption. In addition, smart irrigation controller has built-in water saving features with a sensor which is adjusted to the optimal sprinkler run time based on the local weather conditions this is another driving factor of the market. However, the high cost of technology and lack of technical knowledge acts as restraints to the market.

In terms of region, North America is expected to dominate the market growth during the forecast period due to this region is an early adopter of smart irrigation technologies, which is the major factor for the huge market share of this region in the smart irrigation market across globally. This region has the largest number of smart irrigation systems installed at farms, residential landscapes, and golf courses.

The report includes a detailed study of Porter’s Five Forces model to analyze the different factors affecting the growth of the market. Moreover, the study also covers a market attractiveness analysis, PESTLE analysis, Value Chain Analysis, and SWOT analysis.

Key player’s studies, analyzed, profiled and benchmarked in Smart Irrigation Market are Rain Bird Corporation, Netafim Ltd., HydroPoint Data Systems, Inc., Rachio Inc., The Toro Company, Galcon Ltd., Hunter Industries Inc., Telsco Industries Inc., Orbit Irrigation Products Inc., Valmont Industries, Inc., Weathermatic, Skydrop, and Blossom.

