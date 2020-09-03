Global Atmospheric Water Generator Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Product, Application, and Region

Global Atmospheric Water Generator Market was valued US$ 1.10 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach 4.8 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 20.22 % during a forecast period.

Atmospheric water generators are devices, which extract water from humid ambient air, to condense the water vapor present in the air.Technical developments and innovations in an atmospheric water generator are expected to boost the global atmospheric water generator market growth during the forecast period. The introduction of the advanced filtration systems, innovative oxidation processes, electrically enhanced harvesting, and automatic variable filtration technology are some of the new technologies, which are some of the prominent factors behind the growth of the global atmospheric water generator market.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

On the other hand, the high capital and maintenance costs of an atmospheric water generator are limiting the growth in the global atmospheric water generator market. High power consumption related to rising concern towards greenhouse gas emission is projected to hinder the atmospheric water generator market growth.

Cooling condensation segment is expected to grow at a XX % rate of CAGR in the global atmospheric water generator market. The growth in the market can be attributed to the factors as widespread availability and higher output efficiency of these machines. Poorer output as compared to cooling condensation is expected to limit the adoption of wet desiccation atmospheric water generator. Additionally, simple mechanism, growing consumer awareness is expected to increase the demand for the cooling condensation atmospheric water generator. Furthermore, continuous R&D to increase humidity extraction from the air by using liquid brine in the pace of crystalline brine salt is projected to increase the demand for wet desiccation market concentration during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific is expected to share significant growth in the global atmospheric water generator market. The developing countries like India and China are expected to contribute major market share in the atmospheric water generator market owing to the increasing demand for atmospheric water generators in many end-user industries. Growing commercial and residential expenditures in regions like Indonesia, China, and India are projected to impact the atmospheric water generator demand in a positive way. Rapid industrialization and infrastructural growth predominantly in emerging economies have given upsurge to water scarcity. All these factors are expected to boost the atmospheric water generator market growth.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments and, project the global atmospheric water generator market. The report also provides a clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the global atmospheric water generator market. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders in arranging the efforts and investment in the near future to a particular market segment.

Scope of the Report for Global Atmospheric Water Generator Market

Global Atmospheric Water Generator Market, By Product

• Cooling condensation

• Wet Desiccation

Global Atmospheric Water Generator Market, By Application

• Industrial

• Commercial

• Residential

• Other

Global Atmospheric Water Generator Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Atmospheric Water Generator Market

• Dew Point Manufacturing

• WaterMicronWorld

• Ambient Water

• Fujian Yuxin Electronic Co., Ltd.

• Air2Water LLC

• Island Sky Corporation

• Watair Inc.

• Planets Water

• Technocom Pvt. Ltd.

• Water Technologies International, Inc.

• WaterMaker India Pvt. Ltd.

• Saisons Technocom Pvt Ltd

• Atlantis Solar

• Eurosport Active World Corporation Technologies

• Ecoloblue, Inc.

