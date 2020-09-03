Advanced Energy Storage Systems Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Technology (Electro Chemical, Mechanical and Thermal Storage), by Application and by Geography

Advanced Energy Storage Systems Market is expected to reach USD XX Billion by 2026 from USD 13.85 Billion in 2018 at a CAGR of XX %. (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report). Advanced Energy Systems (AES) set the standard to improve cycle life and charge efficiency and combined with zero maintenance requirements that provide customers with the greatest total cost of ownership savings in advanced energy storage technologies.

The advanced energy storage systems market based on technology has been segmented into electrochemical, mechanical and thermal storage technology and others. Based on application, the market has been segmented into transportation and grid storage. Due to the increasing deployment of lithium-ion batteries both the segments forming the major contributors for the market growth.

Geographically, the market has been segmented into Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle-East & Africa, and Latin America. Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to be one of the largest markets for the advanced energy storage systems market. Energy arbitrage opportunities, increasing utilization of renewable energy and growth in the electric vehicles market globally are some of the factors driving the market.

Key Highlights:

• Advanced Energy Storage Systems market analysis and forecast, in terms of value.

• Comprehensive study and analysis of market drivers, restraints and opportunities influencing the growth of the Advanced Energy Storage Systems market.

• Advanced Energy Storage Systems market segmentation on the basis of type, source, end-user, and region (country-wise) has been provided.

• Advanced Energy Storage Systems market strategic analysis with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects along with a contribution of various sub-market stakeholders have been considered under the scope of the study.

• Advanced Energy Storage Systems market analysis and forecast for five major regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa (MEA) and Latin America along with country-wise segmentation.

• Profiles of key industry players, their strategic perspective, market positioning and analysis of core competencies are further profiled.

• Competitive developments, investments, strategic expansion and competitive landscape of the key players operating in the Advanced Energy Storage Systems market are also profiled.

Research Methodology

Bloomberg, Factiva, and Hoovers are some of the sites that are being referred to gain insights about Advanced Energy Storage Systems market. Experts from top manufacturing companies along with other stakeholders have been considered. This is done to validate and collect critical information for evaluating trends related to this market during the forecast period. Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate the global and regional size of this market. Data triangulation techniques along with other comparative analysis are also used to calculate the exact size of the Advanced Energy Storage Systems market globally.

Some of the prominent key players operating in the market include:

• ABB (Switzerland)

• LG Chem (South Korea)

• General Electric Company (US)

• Samsung SDI (South Korea)

• GS Yuasa Corporation (Japan)

• Siemens (Germany)

• Panasonic Corporation (Japan)

• CALMAC (US)

• Tesla Inc. (US)

Key Target Audience:

• Advanced Energy Storage System Technology Providers

• Grid Operators and developers

• Electric Utilities

• Government Agencies

• Energy Storage Device or Equipment Manufacturers and Integrators

• Investors and Financial Community Professionals

• Renewable Power Generation and Equipment Manufacturing Companies

• State and National Regulatory Authorities

Years considered to estimate the market size of the Advanced Energy Storage Systems market have been mentioned below:

• Base year-2018

• Estimated year-2019

• Forecast year- 2019 to 2026

Scope of the Report:

The Research report segments the advanced energy storage systems market based on technology, application and geography

Advanced Energy Storage Systems Market, By Technology:

• Electro-Chemical

o Lithium-Ion battery

o Lead Acid battery

o Sodium Sulfur (NaS) battery

o Flow battery

o Nickel Metal Hydride (NiMH) & Nickel Metal Cadmium (NiCd)

• Mechanical

o Pumped Hydro

o Flywheel

o Compressed Air Energy Storage (CAES) & Liquid Air Energy Storage (LAES)

• Thermal Storage

o Thermo Chemical

o Sensible

o Latent

Advanced Energy Storage Systems Market, By Application:

• Transportation

• Grid Storage

Advanced Energy Storage Systems Market, By Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Geographic Analysis

• Breakdown of North America Advanced Energy Storage Systems Market

• Breakdown of Europe Advanced Energy Storage Systems Market

• Breakdown of Asia Pacific Advanced Energy Storage Systems Market

• Breakdown of Middle East & Africa Advanced Energy Storage Systems Market

• Breakdown of Latin America Advanced Energy Storage Systems Market

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Advanced Energy Storage Systems Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Advanced Energy Storage Systems Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Advanced Energy Storage Systems Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Advanced Energy Storage Systems Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Advanced Energy Storage Systems Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Advanced Energy Storage Systems Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Advanced Energy Storage Systems Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Advanced Energy Storage Systems by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Advanced Energy Storage Systems Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Advanced Energy Storage Systems Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Advanced Energy Storage Systems Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

