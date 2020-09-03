Global Electronic Nose Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – By Sensor, Application and Region.

Global electronic nose market size was US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during forecast period.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Market Definition

An electronic nose (e-nose) is an electronic device which identifies the specific components of an odour and analyzes its chemical form to identify it. Electronic noses consist of three main parts such as sample delivery system, a detection system and a computing system. An e-nose device includes a mechanism for chemical detection like an array of electronic sensors and a system for pattern recognition like a neural network.

Market Dynamics

Increasing demand of e-nose sensing device in various commercial industries such as agricultural, cosmetics, environmental, biomedical, manufacturing, pharmaceutical, military, regulatory, and scientific research fields is driving the growth of e-nose market. E-nose provides some major benefits such as high sensitivity and correlation to human sensory panels for many applications are ultimately improving the growth of market. The rising importance of biomedical requirements and innovative diagnostic discoveries and related modifies in emphasis of R&D performance by commercial organizations which develop e-noses for medical applications are expected to witness fast growth during forecast period. In addition, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there is a considerable possibility that the market can introduce e-nose devices to detect corona virus infected people. When robots equipped with e-noses they can monitor the surroundings without any physical contact. However, high cost of e-nose device could hamper the growth of market.

Global Electronic Nose Market: Segmentation Analysis

By sensor, metal oxide semiconductor (MOS) sensor segment dominated the market and is expected to keep its dominance at CAGR of XX% during forecast period. It is used for amplifying or switching electronic signals. Metal oxide semi-conductors are the most widely used E-nose sensors in various applications. MOS sensors act in response to a wide range of volatiles, they have advanced affinity for alcohols, aldehydes and ketones and they are less reactive to molecules like terpenes, aromatic compounds or organic acids. Demand of MOS based e-noses in food industry is expected to grow at high growth rate during forecast period.

By application, healthcare segment dominated the market in 2019 and is expected to keep its dominance at CAGR of XX% during forecast period. It is used by research and development laboratories, process & production departments and quality control laboratories for various purposes. It is used for the detection of harmful and dangerous bacteria, such as software that has been purposely developed to identify the odour of the MRSA, Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus. It has been theorised that if carefully placed in hospital ventilation systems, it could discover and therefore prevent contamination of other patients or equipment by many highly infectious pathogens.

Alternatively, crime prevention and security segment expected to witness high growth during forecast period. Electronic nose has ability to detect odourless smells and is makes it perfect for use in the police force, such as to detect bomb odours and other airborne odours which can capable of confusing police dogs. Also it can be used as a drug detection system in airports.

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/62756

Global Electronic Nose Market: Regional Analysis

Region wise, North America held the largest market share in 2019 and is expected maintain its dominance at CAGR of XX% during forecast period. The US and Canada are major key contributors behind the growth of market. The growth is attributed to the high adoption of sensing technologies in healthcare sector. Also high adoption of e-noses in airports to detect drugs from the suspects is propelling the growth of market.

Surge in the use of sensors to increase and improve the workforce safety in an industrial companies and initiatives by the government and the corporate agencies for creating a safe working environment have improved the adoption rate of e-nose devices in the region.

Global Electronic Nose Market: Key Development

In Oct 2018, Alpha MOS launched a new HERACLES Neo electronic nose with increased features performance for smell analysis. This new version of dual fast gas chromatography electronic nose has been designed with an aim to save time while increasing analysis capabilities.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Electronic Nose Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Electronic Nose Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Electronic Nose Market. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Electronic Nose Market make the report investor’s guide.

DO INQUIRY BEFORE PURCHASING REPORT HERE: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/62756

The Scope of Global Electronic Nose Market

Global Electronic Nose Market, By Sensor

• Metal–oxide–semiconductor (MOSFET) devices

• Conducting polymers

• Quartz crystal microbalance

• Surface acoustic wave (SAW)

Global Electronic Nose Market, By Application

• Healthcare

• Environmental Monitoring

• Food & Beverages Industry

• Crime Prevention & Security

• Others

Global Electronic Nose Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• South America

• Middle East & Africa

Global Electronic Nose Market, Key Players

• Electronic Sensor Technology

• E-Nose Pty Ltd

• Alpha MOS

• RoboScientific Ltd

• Aryballe Technologies

• Vaporsens

• Odotech

• Voler Systems

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Electronic Nose Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Electronic Nose Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Electronic Nose Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Electronic Nose Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Electronic Nose Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Electronic Nose Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Electronic Nose Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Electronic Nose by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Electronic Nose Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Electronic Nose Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Electronic Nose Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Electronic Nose Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-electronic-nose-market/62756/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website: www.maximizemarketresearch.com