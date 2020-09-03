Global Solar Backsheet Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) – By Type, Installation, Application and Geography

Global Solar Backsheet Market was valued at US$ 1.50 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 2.70 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.62 % during a forecast period.

A solar backsheet is the outermost layer, which is covered at the bottom of the solar PV panel .It is normally made of a polymer or a mixture of polymers. The solar back sheet is intended to shelter the inner components of the module, precisely the photovoltaic cells and electrical components from exterior stresses and act as an electric insulator.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Increasing demand for photovoltaic backsheet in the industry, technical advancement, and ongoing development of the photovoltaic industry, reasonable regulatory schemes and initiatives, condensed production price, effective administration policies are expected to drive the global solar backsheet market. Rising global solar PV set-up and modern policy support and initiatives from the governments to aid the implementation of renewable technologies, along with the growing need and requirement to lessen carbon emissions is expected to boom global solar backsheet market. Furthermore, a high cost of material is limiting the growth in the global solar backsheet market.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the global solar backsheet market and contains considerate insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with appropriate set of traditions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments by material, type, end-user and region and, project the global market size. The report also provides a clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the global solar backsheet market. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders in arranging the efforts and investment in the near future to a particular market segment.

The Fluoropolymer segment held the major contribution in the global solar backsheet market in 2017 and will continue to lead during the forecast period. The key factors accredited to the growth of market contain higher efficiency, growing acceptance, rising manufacturing productivities, and superior insulation properties. Fluoropolymer provides superior performance over a long period of time.

The floating power plant market is estimated to grow at a high rate of CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of the market can be accredited to the capacity of these plants to generate more power owing to the cooling nature of water. Floating power plants also elucidate land constraints issues, which is the main barrier in ground-mounted solar installations.

The utility segment is projected to have the large solar backsheet market share during the forecast period. This segment is driven primarily by the upsurge in installations of solar power plants across the globe, both for utility and distributed power generation applications, to meet the worldwide power demand.

Geographically, Asia Pacific is expected to share significant growth in the global solar backsheet market. The growth in the global market by this region is attributed to the substantial increase in solar PV installation in China and India. China is the major market in the Asia Pacific and is greatly investing in solar PV to shrink carbon emissions and fulfil its power needs. The Asia Pacific is leading the solar photovoltaic panel’s installation market, which expected to drive the growth of the global solar backsheet market. China has surpassed its 2020 solar panel target. India is following China’s footprint. Increasing awareness for energy security and self-sufficiency combined with government legislature is estimated to rise solar backsheet market growth. Solar backsheet market installation on a rooftop is gaining popularity.

Scope of the Report Global Solar Backsheet Market

Global Solar Backsheet Market, By Type

• Fluoropolymer

• Non-Fluoropolymer

Global Solar Backsheet Market, By Installation

• Roof-Mounted

• Ground-Mounted

• Floating Power Plant

Global Solar Backsheet Market, By Application

• Utility

• Industrial

• Commercial

• Residential

• Military

Global Solar Backsheet Market, By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players in Global Solar Backsheet Market

• Madico

• Hangzhou

• Taiflex

• Krempel

• Targray

• Toray

• Dunmore

• Astenik

• DuPont

• Isovoltaic

• Coveme

• Arkema

• 3M

• Toyo Aluminium

• ZTT International

• Canadian Solar

• Trina Solar

• JA Solar

• JinkoSola

• Cybrid Technologies

• Mitsubishi Polyester Film

