Global Thermoplastic Pipe Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026), By Type, Application, and Region

Global Thermoplastic Pipe Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of around XX % during a forecast period.

Thermoplastic pipes have unique characteristics like flexibility, high chemical resistance, low installation cost, high mechanical strength, greater flow, etc. Considering to these unique characteristics, thermoplastic pipes are preferred over metal pipes & considered as the best option for oil and gas offshore drilling practices.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Growing applications of thermoplastic pipe through sectors like oil & gas, chemical, mining & dredging along with application in deep water & ultra-deep-water are main factor driving the growth of the market towards the north.

Nevertheless, high costs associated with production of thermoplastic pipes is a key factor restraining growth of global thermoplastic pipe market. In addition, lack of skilled workforce, and complex process of reinforcing fiber from thermoplastic resin are some other factors projected to hinder the growth of global thermoplastic pipes market over the forecast period.

According to application, oil & gas application is projected to grow with increasing demand for flexible pipes, umbilical, and risers. The thermoplastic pipe market is expected to grow with increasing deep, ultra-deepwater applications for oil & gas industry, as well as water and wastewater pipes for municipal application.

Expansions made by the industry players mainly consist of mergers & acquisitions, and expansions. The companies are constantly investing in R&D to introduce high-quality pipes with modified and improved properties. They are also investing in expansion of their production facilities in different countries to reinforce their global reach.

Geographically, the market in Asia Pacific currently accounts for major market share in terms of revenue as compared to that of markets in other regions. This can be attributed to growing oil & gas exploration activities, and increasing demand for thermoplastic pipes in chemical industry in developing economies such as China, India, etc. The market in North America accounted for second-highest revenue share in global thermoplastic pipes market, because of increasing shale gas projects in countries in the region. Similarly, the market in Middle East is anticipated to show moderate growth over the forecast period, on account of discovery of new hydrocarbon reserves in the region.

The report offers detailed insights, revenue details, and other vital information regarding the market, and the several trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats till 2026. The report offers insightful and in depth information regarding the many key players operating in the market, their financials, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, apart from future strategies, acquisitions & mergers, and market footprint. Global thermoplastic pipes market report has been segmented on the basis of type, application, and region.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding global thermoplastic pipe market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in global thermoplastic pipe market.

Scope of Global Thermoplastic Pipe Market

Global Thermoplastic Pipe Market, By Type

• PVC

• PE

• PA

• PP

• PVDF

• Others

Global Thermoplastic Pipe Market, By Application

• Oil & Gas

• Municipal

• Chemical

• Mining & dredging

Global Thermoplastic Pipe Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating in Global Thermoplastic Pipe Market

• Technip

• Advanced Drainage Systems Inc.

• Chevron Phillips Chemical

• Airborne Oil & Gas B.V.

• Georg Fischer Piping Systems Ltd.

• Simtech, Inc.

• National Oilwell Varco, L.P.

• Prysmian S.p.A.

• IPEX Inc.

• Aetna Plastics Corporation.

