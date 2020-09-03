Global Biomass Power Generation Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) -By Feedstock, Technology, and Region

Global Biomass Power Generation Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of around XX % during a forecast period.

Biomass power market is expected to observer a significant growth because of technological advancements and increasing focus on research and development to provide biomass for power generation. Growing use of biomass such as plant and manure materials to produce electricity and generate biomass fuels for transportation is anticipated to contribute to the industry growth over the forecast period. Additionally, falling oil reserves with uncertainty in crude oil prices is projected to strengthen the industry.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The shift in the trend towards usage of renewable energy sources as an alternative to conventional resources is estimated to increase the production growth in coming years. Also, government initiatives and support regarding tariffs, tax incentives, loan guarantees and competitive public bidding is invented to drive the industry over the forecast period.

However, high installation cost, increased cost of feedstock, and emergence of advanced technologies are the major restraining factor affecting the biomass power industry.

On the basis of technology, the combustion segment leads the industry regarding installed capacity and power generation. Though, the sector may observer decline caused by the emergence of advanced technologies such as co-firing and Combined Heat and Power (CHP). These technologies are more feasible and used to decrease greenhouse emission.

Foremost companies are involved in acquisition and mergers to sustain in the market and strengthen their market presence.

Geographically, North America and Europe is expected to foresee the substantial growth due to the increasing government support. Factors such as funding programs, investment subsidies, incentives and tax benefits play a significant role in emerging the industry in countries such as Germany US and the UK. Also, developing economies such as India and Indonesia have been proposing government regulations to increase the investments in this sector. The natural features and crops are grown in a given region intensely influence the geographic distribution of this industry.

The report covers the existing scenario and the growth prospects of the global biomass power generation market for 2018-2026. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Also, report has been prepared based on detailed market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also comprises a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding global biomass power generation market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in global biomass power generation market.

Scope of Global Biomass Power Generation Market

Global Biomass Power Generation Market, By Feedstock

• Woody Biomass

• Agriculture and Forest Residues

• Biogas and Energy Crops

• Urban Residues

• Landfill Gas (LFG) Feedstock

Global Biomass Power Generation Market, By Technology

• Anaerobic Digestion

• Combustion

• Gasification

• Co-firing and CHP

• LFG

Global Biomass Power Generation Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players Operating in Global Biomass Power Generation Market

• Forth Energy Ltd.

• Helius Energy Plc

• Ameresco, Inc.

• The Babcock & Wilcox Company

• DONG Energy A/S

• Vattenfall AB

• Sodra Cell Varo Pulp Mill

• Rudorsdorfer Zement

• MGT Power Ltd.

• Lahti Energia

• Enviva LP

• Drax Group plc

• Corenso United

• Alstom SA

• John Wood Group

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Biomass Power Generation Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Biomass Power Generation Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Biomass Power Generation Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Biomass Power Generation Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Biomass Power Generation Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Biomass Power Generation Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Biomass Power Generation Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Biomass Power Generation by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Biomass Power Generation Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Biomass Power Generation Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Biomass Power Generation Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

