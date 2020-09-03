Global Sandblasting Machines Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Blasting Type, Control System, Tank Capacity, Product, End User and Region

Global Sandblasting Machines Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US $XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.2 % during a forecast period.



The sandblasting machine is used to remove a layer, oxidation or corrosion. The machines are used to speed up the process of sanding objects, to get into small places and crevices. Sandblasting Machine is the substitution of manual labour, which is used to improve productivity and efficiency.The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Technological advancement, lung diseases like silicosis caused by manual sandblasting operation and rapid industrialization are key drivers behind the growth in the global sandblasting machine market. The rise in investment in the robotic sandblasting technology by leading key players is expected to positively affect market development during the forecast period. Additionally, the rapid expansion of the construction, aerospace and automotive sectors across the globe is expected to drive the growth in the global sandblasting machines market.

On the other hand, several regulations associated with the sandblasting machines are expected to limit the growth in the global sandblasting machines market. Government bodies including USDA, FDA, EPA, etc., are focusing on the formulation of the regulations and standards, which will result in the development of more environment-friendly sandblasting machines across the globe. Environmental concerns like wastewater disposal and noise pollution originating from the machines is expected to step up these regulations during the forecast period.

The construction sector is expected to grow at a XX% rate of CAGR during the forecast period. The rapid expansion of the construction industries across the globe is expected to boost market growth by the construction sector. Sandblasting machines are used in construction and repair activities of architectural statues, residential & commercial buildings, bridges, etc. for surface finishing and cleaning applications to enhance their shelf life.

Region-wise, the Asia Pacific region is projected to be a leading region in the global sandblasting machines market. Public and private investments coupled with favouring government initiatives in developing economies like China and India has increased residential and commercial construction activities in the region. Rapid industrialization and urbanization, growth in income levels of the middle-class population are some other factors, which contribute significantly to the growth of the construction industry in the Asia Pacific region.

In the current market scenario, prominent key players are focusing on the innovations in robotic sandblasting technology. The crystalline silica, which is used in the sandblasting processes poses a health hazard to construction and blast workers, particularly if silica particles are inhaled. The leading key players have emphasized on offering safety devices. For instance, Clemco Industries Corp. The company developed an in-helmet mounted monitor that helps to protect blast workers against Carbon Monoxide.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of global sandblasting machines market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language.

The report covers the all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analysed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding global sandblasting machines market dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments, and project the global sandblasting machines market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Sandblasting Machines Market make the report investor’s guide.

The Scope of the Report for Global Sandblasting Machines Market

Global Sandblasting Machines Market, By Blasting Type

• Dry

• Wet

Global Sandblasting Machines Market, By Control System

• Automatic

• Semi-automatic

• Manual

Global Sandblasting Machines Market, By Tank Capacity

• Less Than 1,000L

• 1,000L to 2,000L

• 2,000L to 3,000L

• Above 3,000L

Global Sandblasting Machines Market, By Product

• Portable

• Stationary

Global Sandblasting Machines Market, By End User

• Automotive

• Construction

• Marine

• Oil & Gas

• Petrochemicals

Global Sandblasting Machines Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Sandblasting Machines Market

• Kramer Industries

• Airblast B.V.

• MHG Strahlanlagen GmbH

• ABShot Tecnics, S.L.

• Paul Auer GmbH

• Axxiom Manufacturing, Inc.

• Torbo Engineering Keizers GmbH

• Manus Abrasive Systems Inc.

• Glasner Sandstrahl Maschinenbau GmbH

• Clemco industries corp.

• Empire Abrasive Equipment Company

• Burwell Technologies

• Graco Inc.

• Abrasive Blasting Service & Supplies Pty Ltd

• Sintokogio, Ltd.

• TP Tools & Equipment

• SANdBOT

• Quill Falcon

• Norton Sandblasting Equipment

• EcoQuip

• Vixen Surface Treatments

• Viking Sandblasting

• Mod-U-Blast

• Midwest Finishing Systems Inc.

