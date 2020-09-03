Global Oil Shale Market – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Type, Application and Geography

Global Oil Shale Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % during a forecast period.Global Oil Shale Market, By ProcessOil shale is an organic-rich rock, which holds a solid mixture of organic chemical compounds known as kerogen. Oil shale is a best substitute for conventional crude oil and offers low cost of extraction.

The report analyses factors like drivers, restrains and challenges, which affecting market from demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics during the forecast period.

Increasing demand for energy and reduction of non-renewable energy are the factors driving the growth of the oil shale market. Development in the drilling techniques is growing the quantity of recoverable oil reserves, which resulting the growth of the market. Furthermore, high production cost of oil shale, low carbon content are some of the factors restraining the growth off the oil shale market.

The cement segment is estimated to grow at the high rate of CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the increasing production of spent shale during kerogen extraction. This spent shale is used as constituent in the cement industry to produce cement. The demand for cement is expected to rise in the future owing to the growing infrastructure development.

The electricity segment is expected to dominate the oil shale market owing to oil shale is used to produce electricity in countries where resources such as coal and gas are unavailable.

The in-situ method is projected to hold significant growth in the global oil shale market owing to its environment-friendly extraction of shale oil. In the process of extraction of oil shale, the ground water is soiled by the chemical that is used in the extraction process. Current development in the in-situ method is more effective in contradiction of contamination as a frozen wall is made, which is used to protect the ground water from contamination.

The report provides a detailed overview of the global oil shale market including regional analysis information. Geographically, North America is expected to lead global oil shale market owing to the growing new environmental reforms for the energy requirements in U.S. The U.S. country is contributing major share in the oil shale market in this region during the forecast period, owing to a large reserve of oil shale. Reduction of cost of extraction of oil owing to advancement in technology, the U.S. is expected to emerge as a leading producer of shale oil.

Key players profiled and analysed in the global shale gas market includes such as AFSK HOM TOV, American Resource Petroleum Corp., American Shale Oil Corp. , Aura source, Inc., Blue Ensign Technologies Ltd., Chattanooga Corp, Chevron Shale Oil Company, Eesti Polevkivi, Electro-Petroleum, Inc., Exxon Mobil Corp. ,Oil Shale Exploration Company ,General Synfuels International ,Central Pacific Mineral ,BP ,Harbin Coal Chemical Company ,Japan Oil ,Baraka Energy & Resources , Ambre energy ,Gas & Metals National Corp ,Oil India Limited ,Independent Energy Partners ,Queensland Shale Oil Limited ,Israel Chemicals Ltd and Royal Dutch Shell.

The report gives the clear representation of current market scenario of global oil shale market, which includes projected market size in terms of value and volume, pestle analysis, porter’s analysis factors in the market.

Scope of the report for Global Oil Shale Market

Global Oil Shale Market, By Type

• Oil

• Gas

• Coke

• Others

Global Oil Shale Market, By Process

• Ex-situ

• In-situ

Global Oil Shale Market, By Application

• Electricity

• Fuel

• Cement

• Others

Global Oil Shale Market, By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Oil Shale Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Oil Shale Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Oil Shale Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Oil Shale Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Oil Shale Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Oil Shale Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Oil Shale Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Oil Shale by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Oil Shale Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Oil Shale Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Oil Shale Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

