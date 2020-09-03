Global Rectifier Module Market Analysis: Recent Trends and Regional Growth Forecasts 2020 to 2027

The Insight Partners published a new report, titled, “Rectifier Module Market”. The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain a thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain a competitive advantage.

A rectifier module is a part of electric equipment composed of diodes, which convert AC (alternating current) to DC (direct current), and it is broadly used in power rectifier circuits. Rectifier modules are used in many applications including radio signals or detectors, DC power supplies, direct current and high voltage power transmission systems, household appliances such as laptops, television, and video games systems, etc. Hence, the rising demand for the rectifier modules which propel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The COVID-19 outbreak is currently going the world over, the Rectifier Module market report covers the impact of the corona-virus on top company’s growth. This research report categorizes as the key players in the Rectifier Module market and also gives a comprehensive study of Covid-19 impact analysis of the market by regions like (Americas, Europe APAC, and EMEA).

List of the Top Key Players of Rectifier Module Market:

1. Bourns, Inc.

2. Diodes Incorporated

3. Infineon Technologies AG

4. Microchip Technology Inc.

5. ROHM CO., LTD.

6. Semikron

7. STMicroelectronics

8. Toshiba Corporation

9. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.

10. Yangzhou Yangjie Electronic Technology Co., Ltd.

The continuous declining price of electronics components and increasing use of electronic devices is the key factor driving the growth of the rectifier module market. Further, the introduction of a recent combination of transformer and rectifier module, which has the potential to swing the market positively. The growing use of power thyristors in welding machines and high voltage power-controlled applications also contribute to the growth of the rectifier module market.

