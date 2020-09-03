Canada Baby Food Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) –by Product Type, and Distribution Channel

Canada Baby Food Market was valued at US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 2.8 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % during a forecast period.



Baby food prepared for babies aged between four-six months to two years. It is available in numerous varieties and flavors and can be purchased ready-made from producers. Traditionally, babies were fed with soft home-cooked food, which has transformed recently. There are many reasons which have cumulatively led to this transformation.

Upsurge in the number of working women has led to an increased inclination toward packaged baby food because of less time available to breastfeed or prepare food at home. Moreover, nowadays parents are willing to invest in high-quality and expensive baby food for the well-being of their infants. These factors have created a major impact on the growth of the Canada baby food market. However, slow growth in the birth rate and safety protocols of baby food ingredients by the food inspection agency in Canada can hinder the growth of the market.

The report of Canada baby food market covers segments such as product type and distribution channel. Based on the distribution channel, the offline store/retail store is dominating the baby food market and valued around US$ XX Bn in 2018, while the online segment is expected to experience growth at the fastest CAGR of XX% during the forecast period.

The prepared food segment held the largest share in the Canada baby food market in 2018. Prepared food is ready-to-serve and eat, therefore has attention. Frozen prepared food is increasingly becoming popular among parents and babies and the demand shall grow prominently during the forecast period.

The Canadian government has taken several initiatives like campaigns and advertisements, to help promote the health of babies. This raises awareness and knowledge among consumers and so, encourages them to provide adequate nutrition to their babies, which is majorly obtained by consuming baby food. Also, organic and clean-labeled products reflect the functional and healthy ingredients used in the baby food products, which are in great demand mainly by the new generation parents.

The report covers a recent development in the Canadian market for Baby food like In 2018, Abbott pulled further ahead of Mead Johnson in the milk category, gaining a share of over XX%, compared with Mead Johnson’s XX%. These two companies are well ahead of Nestle (Gerber), which claimed XX% in value.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of Canada Baby Food Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language.

The report covers all aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by Company. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors on the market are presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Canada Baby Food Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Canada Baby Food Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players By Type, Price, Financial position, Product Portfolio, Growth strategies, and presence in the Canada Baby Food Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Canada Baby Food Market

Canada Baby Food Market, By Product Type

• Prepared Baby Food

• Dried Baby Food

• Cereals

• Other Baby Food

Canada Baby Food Market, By Distribution Channel

• Online Store

• Offline/Retail Store

Key players operating in the Canada Baby Food Market

• Abbott Laboratories

• Beech-Nut

• Danone

• Diana Group ( Symrise Group )

• Mead Johnson & Company, Llc

• Nestle S A

• Parent’s Choice Infant Formula

• Plum, Pbc

• The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (Hain Celestial)

• The Kraft Heinz Company (Heinz)

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Canada Baby Food Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Canada Baby Food Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Canada Baby Food Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Canada Baby Food Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Canada Baby Food Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Canada Baby Food Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Canada Baby Food Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Canada Baby Food by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Canada Baby Food Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Canada Baby Food Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Canada Baby Food Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

