Europe Almond Ingredients Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Type, Applications and Region

Europe Almond Ingredients Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 1.05 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of around XX % during a forecast period.



The Europe almond ingredients market is primarily driven by facts like growing snack food industry, inclusions of health-based ingredients, companies rapidly launching almond-based products, rising consumer demand for healthier foods, natural foods, and snacks in universal contribute to this market. However, the advancement in technology enabling the trade of resources is an opportunity in the market.

Furthermore, the challenges we have been working to restrained in Europe are shifting perceptions of almonds ingredient to almonds as a snack in their own right. In marketing, drives have supported this snacking standing and makers continue to play a role in innovating with almonds ingredient to produce tasty, healthy snacks with almonds that application to users.

Base on the type, the almond pieces segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR XX% as it increases texture, and nutrition to products and are highly used in the preparation of health-based snack foods.

Almond pieces are considered nutritious and intensify the flavour of the food product to which they are supplementary. The almond pieces are estimated to grow rapidly across the market, as there is an increase in the number of food processing industries and consumption between the populations.

The snacks and bars segment expected to witness high growth in terms of revenue in the forecast period, owing to the rise in demand for almond-based snack products. Almonds are consumed as a snack globally because of their nutritional benefits. Additionally, consumers perceive them as healthy snack. Rising awareness about health and fitness and resultant preference for healthy snack products is expected significant factors boosting the market evolution.

The snacks and bars industry is making efforts to offer consumers new products and different ways to consume nuts. However, industry insiders identify that introducing new products is easy especially in traditional markets such as Spain and Italy, where consumers have presented that on most occasions they still choose more familiar food options. Thus, because of the mature nature of the European market, manufacturers are focusing their strategies on launching new value-added products rather than focusing on capacity trades in the market.

Country Wise, Spain, and Germany account to share the largest in the almond ingredients market during the forecast period. Both countries are big consumers of almond ingredients, but Spain is also the main producer and a large moving country for almonds imported from the United Countries.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of Europe Almond Ingredients Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market are presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analysed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Europe Almond Ingredients Market dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments and project the Europe Almond Ingredients Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players By Type, Price, Financial position, Product Portfolio, Growth strategies, and Regional presence in the Europe Almond Ingredients Market make the report investor’s guide.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Scope of the Europe Almond Ingredients Market

Europe Almond Ingredients Market, By Type

• Whole Almonds

• Almond Pieces

• Almond Flour

• Almond Paste

• Almond Milk

• Almond Oil

• Others

Europe Almond Ingredients Market, By Applications

• Snacks & Bars

• Bakery & Confectionery

• Milk Substitutes & Ice Creams

• Nut & Seed Butters

• RTE Cereals

• Others

Europe Almond Ingredients Market, By Country

• Germany

• U.K.

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Rest of Europe

Key players operating in the Europe Almond Ingredients Market

• Archer Daniels Midland Company

• Savencia SA

• Blue Diamond Growers

• Kanegrade Limited

• Olam International

• The Wonderful Company

• Harris Woolf California Almonds

• Treehouse California Almond

• Royal Nut Company

• Dohler GmbH

