Global Almond Ingredients Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Type, Applications and Region

Global Almond Ingredients Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 18.15 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of around XX % during a forecast period.



Almond ingredients are accessible in varied forms such as milk, piece, and flour. The almond ingredients are especially appropriate for gluten-intolerant consumers. They are supplemented with minerals, protein, and vitamins also associated with numerous health benefits. The product possesses assets beneficial for health and they are consumed by a large number of persons through the globe.

The almonds ingredients market is primarily driven by the rise in the trend of consuming healthier food , increasing demand for plant-based proteins and beverages, nutritional benefits offered by almond ingredients, implementation of almonds in snacks and processed food, organizations promoting the nut ingredient industry are the main factors driving the growth of this market.

However, growing incidences of almond allergy among customers and volatile amounts of raw materials restraints the development of the almonds ingredients industry. On the other hand, advancement in technology enabling the trade of resources and the potential for modification into other application sectors are opportunities in the market.

Based on the type, the whole almonds segment is estimated to account for the XX% market share in 2019. Increasing demand for whole almonds in various food applications such as snacks, confectionery, and bakery. Because of their multifunctional attributes, the needed for whole almonds is high. The frequently evolving economic standards across the creation, coupled with healthier food habits, have significantly impacted the development of whole almond trades in recent years.

The Snacks and Bars segment expected to witness high growth in terms of revenue in the forecast period, owing to the rise in demand for almond-based snack products. Almonds are consumed as a snack globally because of their nutritional benefits. Additionally, consumers perceive them as healthy snack opportunities. Rising awareness about health and fitness and resultant preference for healthy snack products is expected significant factors boosting the market evolution.

The Europe market is estimated to be the fastest-growing in the global almond ingredients market during the forecast period. The growing demand for natural and low-sugar ingredients in the region is also heavy the almond ingredients market. The population and urbanization, awareness of a healthy diet, witnessed to expand the growth of this market during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific is the second largest region expected to be the fastest-growing in the almond ingredients market, owing to the growing consumption of almond-based products in the region and rising awareness about the health welfares of almonds. The high growth rate in the Asia Pacific region and the increasing investments by leading almond manufacturers for expansions are further expected to effort the market. Furthermore, the China and India are the major markets for almond ingredients in the region. The region is observing significant application for almond-based products such as almond milk, almond-based snacks and bars, and almond-based confection products. The improved consumption is qualified to the changing consumer preferences and health benefits of almonds in the market.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Global Almond Ingredients Market: Recent Development

The report covers a recent development in the global market like in January 2019, blue diamond growers broadcasted its expansion processing facility in California. This novel expansion will enable developing different product strokes and distribute the new almond product universally. Blue diamond’s determine to deliver healthiest almond products and its assistances across the globe with such growth in the market.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of Global Almond Ingredients Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market are presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analysed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Almond Ingredients Market dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments and project the Global Almond Ingredients Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players By Type, Price, Financial position, Product Portfolio, Growth strategies, and Regional presence in the Global Almond Ingredients Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Almond Ingredients Market

Global Almond Ingredients Market, By Type

• Whole Almonds

• Almond Pieces

• Almond Flour

• Almond Paste

• Almond Milk

• Almond Oil

• Others

Global Almond Ingredients Market, By Applications

• Snacks & Bars

• Bakery & Confectionery

• Milk Substitutes & Ice Creams

• Nut & Seed Butters

• RTE Cereals

• Others

Global Almond Ingredients Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global Almond Ingredients Market

• Archer Daniels Midland Company

• Olam International Limited

• Barry Callebaut Group

• Blue Diamond Growers

• John B. Sanfilippo & Son

• Kanegrade Limited

• The Wonderful Company

• Borges Agricultural & Industrial Nuts

• Savencia SA

• Harris Woolf California Almonds

• Dohler GmbH

• Treehouse California Almonds

• Royal Nut Company

