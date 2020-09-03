Global Baby Food Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) –by Type, Distribution Channel, and Region

Global Baby Food Market was valued at US$ 40.17 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 84.1 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 9.68% during a forecast period.Global Baby Food Market, by RegionMilk formula is anticipated to hold the largest share in the market during the forecast period owing to rising spending on milk formula across the globe. Convenience stores are expected to hold the largest share during the forecast period. A rise in global population will impact on convenience stores for a surge of the global food market.

Online segment is also estimated to hold the largest share in the market during the forecast period as the popularity of e-commerce websites, rising penetration of internet & smartphones, and a growing trend of purchase online.

The rising popularity of milk formula and manufacturers are investing in R&D are expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period. Changing the living standards of consumers is boosting the market growth. The rising demand for the packaged food products on the account of growing awareness is expected to propel the global baby food market in the forecast period. Growing innovation in products is driving market growth. In addition, the increasing the spending power of consumers, various brands are available in the market, and growing industrialization are fuelling the market growth across the globe. However, a high cost of products is expected to act as restraint the market growth during the forecast period. The report provides an in-detail list of drivers and restraints, which are influencing the market growth. Additionally, provides expected opportunities and emerging trends.

The Asia Pacific is estimated to hold the largest share in the market during the forecast period owing to the rising disposable income of consumers, the growing purchasing power of middle-class population, and increasing population in developing countries such as India and China. India is expected to lead the market growth during the forecast period owing to increasing consciousness regarding children health. In this country, constitutes Children in the age 0-5 are represents 29% of the total population of the country is surging the baby food market growth. Increasing demand for milk formula and growing urbanization in this region are also expected to drive the market growth in a positive way. Europe is projected to generate the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to a large number of manufacturers are present in the market.

The report includes a detailed study of Porter’s Five Forces model to analyze the different factors affecting the growth of the market. Moreover, the study also covers a market attractiveness analysis, PESTLE analysis, Value Chain Analysis, and SWOT analysis.

Key player’s studies, analyzed, profiled and benchmarked in Baby Food Market are Morinaga, Meiji, Mead Johnson, Danone, and Hero-Group.

The Scope of the Report for Global Baby Food Market

Global Baby Food Market, by Type

• Prepared baby food

• Milk formula

• Dried baby food

• Others

Global Baby Food Market, by Distribution Channel

• Pharmacies

• Convenience Stores

• Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

• Online

• Others

Global Baby Food Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating in Global Baby Food Market

• Green Monkey

• Healthy Sprouts Foods

• Hero Group

• Morinaga

• Meiji

• Mead Johnson

• Danone

• Hero-Group

• Abbott laboratories

• Bellamy Organics

• Perrigo Company

• Campbell soups

• Hain Celestial Group

• Friesland Campina

• Abbott Nutrition

• Beingmate

• HiPP

• Kraft Heinz

• MJN

• Nestle

• Arla Foods

• Amara Baby Food

• Baby Gourmet

• Ella’s Kitchen Group

• Friso

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Baby Food Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Baby Food Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Baby Food Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Baby Food Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Baby Food Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Baby Food Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Baby Food Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Baby Food by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Baby Food Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Baby Food Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Baby Food Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Baby Food Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-baby-food-market/24034/

